The Top Hotels in Goa

62/1, Wadi, Opposite Wadi Chapel, Siolim, Goa 403517, India

Situated near the banks of the Anjuna River, in the town of Siolim, this elegant boutique inn is among Goa’s most historic properties. The 1675 Portuguese colonial manor was purchased by a twentysomething Indian banker in 1996, and slowly restored to its original splendor. Today, eight rooms and suites feature canopied four-poster beds, campaign-inspired furnishings, and terracotta floor tiles; a freestanding cottage comes complete with a loft-style upstairs bedroom, kitchenette, and small tropical garden. In keeping with the serene atmosphere, the property offers complimentary morning yoga sessions, and Ayurvedic massages performed by a husband-and-wife team can be arranged by the inn’s staff. If you prefer to venture out, be sure to hit the golden sands of Morjim Beach, just a 15-minute drive away, to wade through gentle surf and dine at low-key seafood shacks.