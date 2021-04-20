The Top Hotels in Goa
Enchanting accommodations, spectacular Arabian Sea beaches, Indo-Portuguese culture and traditions—a stay at one of these Goa hotels will remind you of how simple hospitality and luxurious touches can transform a vacation into a trip of a lifetime.
Highlights
62/1, Wadi, Opposite Wadi Chapel, Siolim, Goa 403517, India
Situated near the banks of the Anjuna River, in the town of Siolim, this elegant boutique inn is among Goa’s most historic properties. The 1675 Portuguese colonial manor was purchased by a twentysomething Indian banker in 1996, and slowly restored to its original splendor. Today, eight rooms and suites feature canopied four-poster beds, campaign-inspired furnishings, and terracotta floor tiles; a freestanding cottage comes complete with a loft-style upstairs bedroom, kitchenette, and small tropical garden. In keeping with the serene atmosphere, the property offers complimentary morning yoga sessions, and Ayurvedic massages performed by a husband-and-wife team can be arranged by the inn’s staff. If you prefer to venture out, be sure to hit the golden sands of Morjim Beach, just a 15-minute drive away, to wade through gentle surf and dine at low-key seafood shacks.
Arossim Beach Rd, Cansaulim, Goa 403712, India
Spread out over 45 acres of palm-lined grounds that wind down to Arossim Beach, this luxurious South Goa resort is an ideal base for every kind of traveler. Bon vivants will appreciate the 248 rooms and suites for their high ceilings, marble bathrooms, and views overlooking the pool or adjacent lagoon. Wellness seekers will love the Ayurvedic treatments and yoga and meditation classes. And epicures will delight in on-site cooking lessons that serve as a deep dive into Goan cuisine. For those who’d rather leave their culinary adventures to the experts, the resort offers five restaurants dishing out everything from grilled catch-of-the-day to wood-fired pizzas, plus a few fine-dining takes on classic North Indian and Goan specialties. In late autumn, voyeurs who arrive at the hotel, a popular venue for big fat Indian destination weddings, are rewarded with a parade of hundreds of chic Delhi and Mumbai twentysomethings dressed in their finest attire—definitely something to write home about.