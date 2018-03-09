The Top Hotels in Colorado
Colorado’s hotel scene is as varied as its attractions. Whether you’re visiting the state to experience the ski resorts, hike in the Rocky Mountains, or check out the dining options in downtown Denver, there’s a hotel to suit your needs.
Highlights
110 W Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Aspen is known for its glitz and glamour, but that doesn’t mean you have to be a millionaire to vacation here. If your first priority is to be outside, then Hotel Aspen is an ideal and affordable base, located downtown at Main Street and Garmisch. The hotel boasts that it offers four-star amenities at three-star pricing. You won’t find a sceney restaurant and plush spa, but the hotel compensates with thoughtful staff and tons of complimentary services. While many hotels charge hidden extras, Hotel Aspen prides itself on free guest parking, free Wi-Fi, free breakfast, and even a free après-ski reception with wine and cheese. Even the most basic rooms—Deluxe Rooms—feel roomy and come with a refrigerator and coffeemaker. Families will like the spaciousness of Junior Suites, while anyone looking for a home away from home will want to book the one-bedroom apartment, which has a living room and fully stocked kitchen. Pets are also welcome, for a $20 daily fee.
330 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
When it opened in 1889, the Jerome lured New York City socialites and European aristocrats with its mix of rough-and-tumble mountain swagger and “modern” amenities (plumbing and electricity). In December 2012, the 94-room property emerged from a five-month renovation overseen by designer Todd-Avery Lenahan. The original front desk remains, and the tile floors have patterns inspired by Ute Indian weavings. The new lobby bar, the Living Room, serves craft cocktails amid mounted deer heads, mining artifacts, and a framed antique American flag. The rooms and common spaces feel inspired by a Ralph Lauren men’s collection, with lots of plaid, leather, and rich fabrics. Even the elevators are lined with old leather belts. Minibars are stocked with complimentary snacks such as organic chocolate peanut butter cups, and downstairs, guests can dine in the Living Room, the signature restaurant Prospect, or the legendary J Bar, which once poured pints for 10th Mountain Division soldiers and Hunter S. Thompson. The new Jerome proves that a hotel can step into the future while completely respecting the past. This grande dame remains the epitome of mountain town luxury.
610 S W End St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Gant feels like your mountain home away from home. Tucked away on five acres at the base of Aspen Mountain, the Gant’s condos offer the comforts of staying in a home but with the service perks of a hotel. Guests can choose from one-, two-, three-, or four-bedroom condos, making this a great option for families and friends on ski getaways. Condos feature full kitchens so you don’t have to worry about booking reservations in town each night, and the staff can arrange for grocery and liquor delivery right to your door. Condos also have wood-burning fireplaces, large living rooms for lounging, and patios or balconies to soak in the fresh mountain air. A housekeeper comes to tidy up each day while you’re off hiking or skiing, and families have the option to book child care. The Gant is just steps from the Silver Queen Gondola and offers ski storage and overnight tuning. After a day outdoors, guests can relax weary muscles in one of the Gant’s three hot tubs.
675 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Little Nell exudes understated mountain-town luxury. This five-star property has Aspen’s most coveted location, set at the base of Aspen Mountain, just steps from the Silver Queen Gondola. Interior designer Holly Hunt refreshed the rooms with a stylish yet cozy new look in 2012. The Nell is all about options and offers a range of accommodations, including residences. All come with gas log fireplaces, and most have private balconies. The service is what sets the Nell apart. A team of ski concierges can help with everything from boot warming to tune-ups; in summer, the team connects guests with top guides for fly-fishing, mountain biking, and hiking. Ajax Tavern is the place to be for après-ski, and it’s the ultimate spot to people watch during the annual Aspen Food & Wine Classic. Even pets get VIP service and amenities such as puppy jet-lag kits and epicurean dog treats.
315 E Dean St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Discreetly tucked away down Dean Street in the heart of Aspen, the St. Regis is a bastion of mountain town luxury. Fresh from an interior remodel (completed in 2012) the property brings urban sophistication to the Rockies. Every guest room features a large marble bathroom with a separate bathtub (perfect for soaking after a day on the slopes). The lobby becomes a social hub in ski season and during big events such as the annual Food & Wine Classic. Order a drink and watch for star chefs as you take in the views of Aspen Mountain. If you’d rather be discreet, sneak away to the Library, and lounge on one of the couches. The signature St. Regis butler service caters to every whim at any hour, from securing lift tickets to scoring dinner reservations. When the weather turns cold, there’s no better place to warm up than the Remède Spa with its hot and cool plunge pools, steam caves, and an oxygen lounge, not to mention some of the best therapists in Colorado.
355 S Monarch St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Limelight has a storied past. The property was originally the Ski and Spur Bar, serving outlaws and skiers. In the 1950s, new owners dubbed it “the Limelite,” and it became a popular nightclub. In 2005, a brand-new lodge went up on the site, and in 2008 the Limelight received a makeover ushering it into eco-chic modernity. Rooms come in a range of styles, from dog-friendly one-bedrooms to two-bedroom suites with full kitchens and dining rooms. All rooms have balconies to take in mountain views. The Lounge has become an après hangout and is known for its great beer selection and for hosting local bands Thursday through Monday nights. The hot tub is the perfect spot to relax after a day of hiking or skiing, while the rooftop terrace is a private oasis to take in mountain views. Travelers who want to get a local’s perspective of Aspen will love the hotel’s complimentary activities.
1111 14th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Vacationing families and travelers looking to mix a little pleasure with their business will find plenty to love at the Four Seasons, which occupies 24 floors of a 45-story skyscraper downtown. First, there’s the location—across the street from the performing arts complex, a few blocks from the convention center, and next to the restaurants and shops around historic Larimer Square. But there’s more than enough to keep you on-property: Adjust to the altitude with a gemstone massage and deep-tissue treatment using local evergreen oils at the spa; practice laps in the heated saltwater pool; dine on meat sourced from Colorado ranches and grilled in a pecan-wood oven at EDGE steakhouse; or simply cozy up in a leather armchair by the double-sided fireplace in the lobby. Spacious guest rooms are decorated in tasteful neutrals with stone accent walls and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city skyline or nearby mountains; bathrooms have separate soaking tubs and in-mirror TV screens, and the hotel can provide humidifiers and air ionizers to combat Denver’s dry air. Kids can expect their own tailored amenities, from child-sized bathrobes to in-room tents.
245 Columbine Street
If you happen to be in town for Cherry Creek’s annual arts festival in July, Halcyon makes a great base for exploring the neighborhood’s shops and galleries. Crisp white guest rooms with masculine touches have Nespresso machines, smart TVs, and sculptural turntables, as well as subway-tiled bathrooms with brass fittings and peekaboo showers; upgrade to a terrace room for a private outdoor space in which to bask in the Colorado sun. In keeping with its surroundings, the hotel displays more than 700 works by local artists, with an original piece in each room, but there’s plenty of reason to linger in the public spaces. A rooftop pool is lined with neutral-hued cabanas and white cushioned chaises, and two restaurants satisfy every kind of craving: Departure Restaurant + Lounge’s Asian-fusion menu covers miso ramen and roasted-duck fried rice, while Quality Italian offers shareable lasagna, dry-aged steaks, and cannoli prepared tableside. Just don’t be put off by the $30 per day amenity fee on your bill. Though it includes standards like WiFi and pool and fitness-center entry, it also gets you snacks and drinks at the Kitchen Counter, plus access to a Range Rover shuttle for stops around the neighborhood and the Gear Garage, which lends out everything from snowshoes and a Piaggio scooter to Leica and Go Pro cameras during your stay.
1717 Champa St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Kimpton Hotels are known for their playful energy—think nightly social hours, colorful design schemes, and pet-friendly amenities. Located within easy reach of downtown’s museums and theaters, as well as restaurants and shopping in LoDo and Larimer Square, the Hotel Monaco Denver fits the mold. Renovated guest rooms blend cool neutrals and bright accent hues with rich leather headboards, designer wallpaper, and yoga mats with a dedicated channel for guided workouts; spa rooms have separate soaking tubs, and suites have their own sitting areas and sleeper sofas. A $10 per night fee covers speedy internet, loaner bicycles, discounts on drinks at Denver’s Family Jones distillery, and free coffee and evening wine. If you prefer imaginative cocktails, head to Panzano, a northern Italian restaurant with a surprising number of gluten-free items. But if a moment of bliss is all you need to revive you for another day of distillery hopping, the Aveda spa has a sauna and Vichy shower and provides five-minute chair massages during the evening social hour.
1201 Broadway
The Art is a worthy base for those looking to explore the galleries of the Denver Art Museum, the Clyfford Still Museum, and the Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Arts, which are all within a few minutes’ walking distance. In fact, the glass-walled property feels a bit like an exhibition space in its own right: Upon arrival, guests are greeted by Leo Villareal’s dazzling 22,000 LED–bulb installation above the entrance, while hundreds of other works by the likes of Frank Gehry appear throughout the public spaces—see them on a guided tour of the hotel’s art collection, offered on Saturdays. Minimal guest rooms have light wood furnishings, luxury linens, and neutral walls—the better to serve as a blank canvas for more original artwork—as well as windows overlooking the mountains or city lights. If you’ve worked up an appetite with all that cultural appreciation, order the signature burger with spicy mayo at FIRE restaurant, or sip a Matisse martini with Colorado-made vodka on the fire pit–warmed terrace.
321 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
With more than 125 years of history under its belt, the Brown Palace Hotel is one of Denver’s quirkiest landmarks. It was the country’s first fireproof lodging—built with terracotta floors, cast-iron railings, and onyx paneling but no wood—and though it has welcomed every president since Teddy Roosevelt, save Calvin Coolidge, it also hosts grand champion steer from the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo as they take a victory lap through the lobby each year. Given its Italian Renaissance–style architecture and frontier legacy, English afternoon tea has become an unexpected institution in the hotel’s soaring nine-story atrium, with imported Devonshire cream, an exclusive blend of Assam-Ceylon tea, and live piano music. And instead of bottled Evian, contemporary-skewing guest rooms are stocked with natural artesian water from a well more than 700 feet underground. Regular tours are offered to those who wish to uncover hidden details of the past—don’t miss the 26 stone-carved animal medallions that are perched outside seventh-floor windows.
1405 Curtis Street
Downtown Denver’s most playful hotel, The Curtis offers whimsy in spades. Guests are encouraged to unleash their inner child with board games, toys, and old-fashioned candy in the lobby, while each level riffs on a different pop-culture genre, from “Sci Fi” adventure to “Dun Dun Dunnnnn!” horror (fittingly on the 13th floor). Standard rooms are filled with pops of color; unexpected elements in themed rooms include green ectoplasm-inspired floors in the Ghostbusters room and a wall-mounted sailfish in the Jimmy Buffett room (perhaps you’ll finally find that lost shaker of salt). The Corner Office restaurant and martini bar is retro-cool, with plaid upholstery and ‘60s-mod light fixtures, and the menu highlights street and comfort food favorites from all over the globe alongside inventive housemade cocktails and Colorado craft beer. There are also 24-hour business and fitness centers, but nothing about the hotel takes itself too seriously—except, of course, when it comes to showing guests a good time.
1600 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Opened in 1891, the city’s oldest hotel is a throwback to a bygone era. Individually decorated guest rooms combine old-fashioned details, like claw-foot tubs and antique wood headboards, with modern amenities like USB ports and Bose sound systems; other nods to the past include vintage brass keys with tassels and a second-floor writing desk with functional typewriter (rest assured the front desk will stamp and mail your letter faster than the Pony Express). Inspired by a bar on the Queen Mary, the Art Deco Cruise Room was Denver’s first drinking establishment to open after Prohibition; today it’s known for its collaborations with local distilleries and classic cocktails. Follow them up with the confit chicken pops at the Urban Farmer restaurant, or call it a night and wake early for a honey exfoliating scrub or chocolate-ginger wrap at the on-site spa.
1280 25th St, Denver, CO 80205, USA
The first hotel to arrive in Denver‘s up-and-coming River North Art District (RiNo), The Ramble brings even more style to the increasingly trendy neighborhood. Accommodations in the 50-room boutique hotel feel both design-forward and homey thanks to antique Persian rugs, a cool color palette, and rich textures. Personal iPads make room service orders easy, and the mini-bar is stocked with carefully chosen snacks (gluten-free vegan protein bars, organic peanut butter cups). As notable as the rooms themselves are, the drinking and dining offerings—all provided by acclaimed New York bar Death & Co—are the real story. For those many days of Denver sunshine, grab a seat in The Garden, an open courtyard space. An intimate 20-seat bar with a cocktail tasting menu overlooks the lobby restaurant, where dinners feature small bites as well as family-style fare. And at the event space Vauxhall, a dedicated bar will host events like film screenings—and, of course, Broncos game viewings.
250 W San Juan Ave, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
Overlooking the San Miguel River and trail, Camel’s Garden sits right at the base of the gondola connecting Telluride with Mountain Village, just a few short blocks from Main Street. In addition to a convenient location, the hotel offers several complimentary niceties, including continental breakfast, wine and cheese in the winter, ski valet and storage, and heated underground parking—all of which make getting to the slopes easier, faster, and more pleasant. There’s also Oak, a full-service restaurant and bar beloved for its Southern-style ribs, and the award-winning Atmosphere Day Spa, which features a 25-foot hot tub with stunning mountain views.
Standard rooms are spacious at 385 square feet, while deluxe rooms include a sitting area and wet bar. No matter which you choose, you’ll enjoy a fireplace, balcony, and large soaking tub to soothe post-ski muscles. If you’re traveling with a large family or group, however, opt for one of the condos, which feature separate living areas, washers and dryers, and top-of-the-line kitchens with Sub Zero and Viking appliances.
119 Lost Creek Ln, Mountain Village, CO 81435, USA
Perched among the conveniences of Mountain Village, the Inn at Lost Creek is a popular choice for those seeking easy access to the slopes or links. Winter visitors can step right from the hotel onto a chairlift, while summer guests will find their carts and clubs ready to go to the Telluride Golf Club. You can even reserve the rooftop hot tubs for an hour of private use, or take advantage of the extensive spa facilities at nearby Peaks Resort, including multiple pools and hot tubs, a waterslide, steam rooms, and dry saunas. When hunger strikes, head to the on-site Siam Talay Grille, which serves Thai fusion dishes like orchid lettuce wraps, steamed buns, and stir-fry noodles with grilled elk for a local twist.
Rooms face the mountain and feature balconies for enjoying the views, as well as kitchenettes, laundry facilities, jetted tubs, and humidifiers. Suites and condos even have gas fireplaces and steam showers.
568 Mountain Village Blvd, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
Before you even leave for Telluride, the staff at Madeline Hotel & Residences can help you arrange itineraries, transfers, and equipment rentals or book activities like snowmobile tours and alpine hikes. Once you arrive, however, you might be content to never leave the property. Guests can get acclimated with an altitude oxygen treatment at the spa, browse the 80 original paintings chosen by the in-house art curator, or find their Zen during a yoga class at the fitness center. There’s also an outdoor heated pool, a kids’ club with games and movies, and the Black Iron Kitchen and Bar, which serves local comfort food like Colorado bison chili and warm Camembert with honey and figs. Outdoor fire tables offer the perfect place for après-ski cocktails but the Madeline’s pièce de résistance is its Sky Terrace—a 9,500-square-foot outdoor lounge with fire pits and two hot tubs. Should you actually tear yourself away from the hotel, you can take the nearby gondola to Telluride’s nightlife and shopping, or use the slope-side valet to get on the mountain quicky and easily.
The Madeline is surrounded on three sides by the San Juan mountains, so many of the guest rooms offer stunning views. They also feature contemporary but comfortable furnishings, plus access to a “bath barista,” who will draw you a customized soak in your spacious tub. Suites have heated bathroom floors and a separate living area with a kitchenette and gas fireplace, while residences include full kitchens, laundry facilities, and balconies.
457 Mountain Village Boulevard
Located less than a half-mile from the gondola, Mountain Lodge offers ski-in, ski-out access, gorgeous mountain views, and top-notch amenities like an outdoor heated pool that stays open year-round. Also on-site is the View Bar & Grill, which features a giant stone fireplace and 30-foot windows for taking in the scenery as well as comforting pub fare and a daily happy hour that coincides nicely with après-ski. Most accommodations are apartment-style, ranging from junior suites to luxurious four-bedroom cabins with full kitchens, fireplaces, and private balconies. Budget travelers might book a lodge room, which is smaller—there’s no sitting area or balcony—but still offers access to all the lodge’s services, like grocery shopping, equipment rentals, and shuttles to the gondola. A resort fee covers Internet but not parking, however, the $20 valet charge can be a bargain in peak season when public spaces are hard to find.
217 West Colorado Avenue
If you’re coming to Telluride to be part of the action, the New Sheridan might be for you. The town’s social hub for more than a century, the historic hotel features two dozen rooms and suites, done up in elegant but updated Victorian style. Interior rooms are the smallest but quietest, while third-floor accommodations offer the best views of Ballard Mountain. The Ballard Suite includes a separate living room and can be connected to two other guest rooms for a family or large group.
New Sheridan guests enjoy free access to a 24-hour gym just a few blocks away, as well as ski lockers and boot heaters in the downstairs ski room, and discounted food and drinks at the on-site restaurants and bars. Virtually the same since 1895, Historic Bar is a local favorite, with regular drink specials, live music, and foosball and pool tables. On a fine summer day, however, The Roof is the place to be. There’s also Chop House Restaurant for prime aged beef and fine wine, and Parlor for breakfast and light meals. The New Sheridan even serves as a gallery and atelier for its artist-in-residence, Roger Mason, a painter who can often be found outside the hotel, working on another colorful Main Street landscape.
199 Cornet Ln, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
The Hotel Telluride is close to town and the slopes but just removed enough from the action to feel like a tranquil mountain getaway. Here, the warm lobby welcomes guests with a large fireplace, comfy couches, and board games, as well as a dedicated check-in area for pets, who are allowed for a small fee and treated to house-made biscuits. Rooms have kitchenettes, private balconies, and humidifiers to combat the dry mountain air, while suites feature separate living and dining areas. It’s been said that The Hotel Telluride also boasts the most comfortable bed in town, triple-sheeted with custom-made linens.
The small, on-site restaurant, West End Bistro, serves a hot breakfast and simple dinner items like kale-and-quinoa salad and Colorado beef burgers—plus freshly baked chocolate chip cookies for an après-ski treat. Guests also have access to a sun deck with hot tubs and outdoor saunas as well as free cruiser bikes and shuttle service to the gondola and downtown Telluride. If desired, the hotel can even arrange for in-room massages or guided day trips to forage for wild mushrooms.
