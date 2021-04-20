The Top Hotels in Colombia

Km9, El Caimo - Calarca, Portugalito, Armenia, Quindío, Colombia

With its gently sloping landscapes and towering wax palms—the world’s tallest—Colombia’s coffee region is a place of wild natural beauty. The best place to experience it all: Hacienda Bambusa, a romantic former plantation with views of the soaring Central Andes Range and acres of plantain, pineapple, and manioc fields in all directions. Built in the region’s typical style, the house is made of thick stalks of bamboo sheltered by a traditional clay-tile roof. The eight airy guest rooms have colorful modern decor that emphasizes bright-hued textiles and and bold art and accessories, and open to a shared balcony with hammocks and wicker seating; despite the rural setting, they have satellite TVs and free Wi-Fi, plus air-conditioning and minibars. An outdoor pool beckons from the emerald lawn—the perfect antidote to a day spent exploring the area on hiking trips, bike treks, and wildlife tours that the staff can arrange for you. And in a throwback to the property’s former life, the restaurant serves all meals, centering on fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from the hacienda’s gardens.