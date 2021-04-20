The Top Hotels in Chiang Mai

48 ถนน เจริญรัตน์ Wat Ket, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50000, Thailand

For an intimate stay amid Chiang Mai’s mega-resorts, look no further than Sala Lanna. The boutique hotel’s 16 rooms are spare but clean, with free Wi-Fi and low-key comforts like plush bathrobes and iPod docking stations. On-site laundry facilities make it an easy choice for families and guests who want to spend their time exploring Chiang Mai’s hidden corners by bicycle—a tour that can be arranged by the hotel concierge. Of course, no one would fault you if your big plans included nothing more than taking in the Mae Ping River views from the rooftop swimming pool and bar.