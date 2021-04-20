The Top Hotels in Chiang Mai
A city known for its traditionalism, Chiang Mai is actually home to a wide variety of hotels. Whether you’re seeking colonial charm, East-meets-West vibes, or something more contemporary, you can find it here along with a range of unique amenities.
Chiang Mai, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand
Nestled within the paddies of a fully operational rice farm, the Four Seasons delivers an immersive experience that’s steeped in tradition. When not exploring Chiang Mai’s ancient temples, guests can learn how to make regional curries at the resort’s cooking school, help farmers plant rice sprouts, or bike through leafy grounds overlooking Doi Suthep mountain and the Mae Rim valley. The 99 elegantly appointed guest rooms, each with teak flooring and Siamese artwork, offer a plush landing spot come evening—that is, if a lemongrass-infused massage at the spa doesn’t do the trick. The resort also has something no other hotel does: two resident water buffaloes.
48 ถนน เจริญรัตน์ Wat Ket, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50000, Thailand
For an intimate stay amid Chiang Mai’s mega-resorts, look no further than Sala Lanna. The boutique hotel’s 16 rooms are spare but clean, with free Wi-Fi and low-key comforts like plush bathrobes and iPod docking stations. On-site laundry facilities make it an easy choice for families and guests who want to spend their time exploring Chiang Mai’s hidden corners by bicycle—a tour that can be arranged by the hotel concierge. Of course, no one would fault you if your big plans included nothing more than taking in the Mae Ping River views from the rooftop swimming pool and bar.
6 Ratchamanka 9 Alley
A stay at the adults-only Rachamankha feels like an extended visit to a supremely stylish friend’s home. Designed by interiors maven Rooj Changtrakul and renowned Thai architect Ongard Satrabhandu (who happens to be Changtrakul’s stepfather), the 24-room boutique hotel is inspired by 15th-century Lanna and features crisp white walls that offset Chinese antiques, vaulted wood ceilings, and colorful Thai silks. Serene courtyards give way to a library, an art gallery, and a poolside massage pavilion for low-key relaxation. Even the restaurant is primed to make you feel at home, serving regional comfort food like Burmese curry in an alfresco setting that reminds you why you booked here in the first place.