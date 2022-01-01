Travel Guides
Telluride
British Virgin Islands
Charleston
Tanzania
California
New York City
Lisbon
Mexico City
See All
Inspiration
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Travel for Good
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Business Travel
COVID + Travel
Cruise News
Expat Life
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Hotels
Journeys
Subscribe
Subscribe to AFAR Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Menu
Travel Guides
Telluride
British Virgin Islands
Charleston
Tanzania
California
New York City
Lisbon
Mexico City
See All
Inspiration
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Travel for Good
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Business Travel
COVID + Travel
Cruise News
Expat Life
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Hotels
Journeys
Subscribe
Subscribe to AFAR Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
The Top Hotels in Chamonix
Near Mont Blanc in the French Alps, the Haute-Savoie town of Chamonix is known for its hiking trails, sybaritic ski resorts, and scenic Aiguille du Midi cable car. Planning a stay? Read on for our list of cozy mountain lodges and alpine-chic hotels.
Copy
Link copied
Email
Facebook
Pinterest
Twitter
Print
More From AFAR
Food + Drink
Go Beyond the Croissant with These 14 Delicious French Pastries
River Cruises
This Boutique Line’s Mystery European River Cruises Are Selling Out
Museums + Galleries
This New Experience Gives You “Access” to a Famed Prehistoric Cave in Marseille
Trains
New High-Speed Train to Connect Paris and Berlin
Museums + Galleries
6 Beautiful Castles to Visit in France
Where to Go Next
10 Best Places to Travel in August
Load More