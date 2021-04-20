The Top Hotels in Buenos Aires

Highlights
Montevideo 1647, C1021AAA CABA, Argentina
When it opened in 2010 following an extensive three-year renovation, the Algodon, set in a 1912 French neoclassical townhouse surrounded by the posh Belle Epoque mansions of Buenos Aires’ Recoleta district, quickly became the city’s most exclusive boutique hotel. There’s little glitz or glamour, however; rather, the luxe setting is more refined. In place of the typical modern glass and steel additions, the Algodon showcases worn leather armchairs, silk curtains, and suede wall fabrics, not to mention bathrooms with Italian Calacatta marble and French limestone. The property isn’t stuck in the 20th century, though. There are Nespresso coffee machines, geeked-out sound systems, and winetasting sets. On the rooftop, teak decks and loungers sit alongside a small pool and petite counter with a cognac and bar selection that matches any in the nearby embassies. The ground-floor wine bar and charcuterie, reimagined in 2013, emphasizes seasonal Medocinean-style small plates paired with premium wines from the hotel’s own vineyard estate project outside Mendoza.
Av. Alvear 1891, C1129 CABA, Argentina
The Alvear Palace is a Buenos Aires landmark. Dreamed up by businessman and socialite Dr. Rafael de Miero, who wanted to bring back 1920s Paris grandeur to his hometown, the hotel was erected in 1932 on the corner of Avenida Alvear and Ayacucho after a decade of on-and-off construction. Then after much fanfare, it expanded in 1940, taking over an old mansion next door. For several decades, Alvear Palace was owned by the Duke of Hornes, a cousin of King Juan Carlos I, though Argentina’s economic situation saw the hotel’s reputation steadily decline. Since Anglo-Argentine developer David Sutton Dabbah (also co-owner of Patagonia’s Llao Llao Hotel & Resort) purchased the property in 1984, the Palace has been renovated and renovated again, top-to-bottom in 2011, which lowered the room count and revived the lavish Louis XV furnishings, and most recently in 2016, with the debut of sleek rooftop suites, an indoor pool, solarium, and a rooftop bar. Bathroom amenities are custom-made by Hermès. The lobby bar exudes Belle Epoque elegance, and many of the rooms, while still as picture-perfect as ever, could be mistaken for another century. There are touches of modern luxury in the spa, but over-the-top opulence is still the dominant theme running through the signature French restaurant and afternoon tea, as high society lingers.
Martha Salotti 445, C1107 CMB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The historic El Porteño building, a onetime grain warehouse made of imported Manchester bricks, was slated for demolition in 1998 before a local cultural preservation group stepped in. Soon after, Argentine fashion designer Alan Faena picked it up and hired designer Philippe Starck to turn the old mill into his outlandish dream of a hotel, the Faena Hotel. It opened in 2004 on the now-gentrifying Puerto Madero waterfront, becoming an anchor for future developments—apartment buildings, international hotel brands, and ritzy restaurants. The Faena dares to be different in every aspect. Guests are introduced to the hotel creators’ own ideas of luxury, where black marble meets claw-foot tubs and red velvet meets white leather. The property has become something of a social center and playground for the wealthy, attracting locals to the funky cabaret with nightly tango performances, now almost legendary, or to the antique book–lined lounge and 1920s throwback decor. Multiple restaurants and a pool bar, fronting one of the largest pools in the city, help maintain a steady stream of activity.
C, Posadas 1086, C1011 ABB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires, which opened in 1992, is really two hotels in one. The more historic of the two is the three-story, Belle Epoque mansion, built in 1920 as a wedding gift from Félix de Álzaga Unzué, a member of a prominent local family, for his bride, Elena Peña. There are mansard ceilings and toile de Jouy wall panels, and many suites are housed here. The other building is a modern 12-floor tower, which holds the bulk of the rooms. These feature double-glass windows, private bars, and armoires with HD TVs. Every cushy amenity expected of a Four Seasons property is found in both styles.
In 2013, most of the common spaces underwent a $49 million renovation, completely overhauling the lobby and the spa, and adding two new restaurants. There’s still the Roman-style outdoor heated pool overlooking La Mansión, but to complement it, more of the outdoors has been worked into the hotel: lavishly landscaped gardens, a rooftop garden, and a glass-enclosed asado-style restaurant that can be opened up to fresh air.
In 2013, most of the common spaces underwent a $49 million renovation, completely overhauling the lobby and the spa, and adding two new restaurants. There’s still the Roman-style outdoor heated pool overlooking La Mansión, but to complement it, more of the outdoors has been worked into the hotel: lavishly landscaped gardens, a rooftop garden, and a glass-enclosed asado-style restaurant that can be opened up to fresh air.
Honduras 5860, C1414 CABA, Argentina
This small, chic hotel came into being after an Argentine PR director and her English record producer husband couldn’t find the perfect place for their visiting guests to stay during their Buenos Aires wedding. They needed a place with a bar, a spa, a nice pool, good cocktails in a friendly environment—and so in 2005 they opened Home, one of the pioneer boutique properties in Palermo Hollywood. Strategically located within blocks of much of the city’s nightlife, Home has become something of a base for those coming to the city looking to indulge in it.
Generally though, Home’s reputation is quite positive. Few modern design elements have been left out, from Knoll furniture and vintage wallpaper to the Chilean wool rugs and tech-friendly amenities like iPod-ready stereos and LCD TVs. A spacious walled garden area is the focal point of the property, holding the heated swimming pool plus deck chairs and ferns, alongside a bar and restaurant.
Generally though, Home’s reputation is quite positive. Few modern design elements have been left out, from Knoll furniture and vintage wallpaper to the Chilean wool rugs and tech-friendly amenities like iPod-ready stereos and LCD TVs. A spacious walled garden area is the focal point of the property, holding the heated swimming pool plus deck chairs and ferns, alongside a bar and restaurant.
Buenos Aires Ciudad Autonoma de Buenos Aires AR, Av. Alvear 1661, C1014 AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The Palacio Duhau Park Hyatt is a true palace. Built by an English Argentine railway executive, this Tudor Revival mansion dates to the late 1800s. The Duhau family, which bought the property in the 1920s, added an additional neoclassical building modeled after Le Château du Marais outside Paris. The property sat empty for a few decades at the end of the 20th century until a local developer partnered with Hyatt to turn it into a hotel. After a $74 million renovation, they helped preserve much of the original artwork and red marble flooring, invigorating the once faded Belle Epoque elegance. A larger, sleek tower with modern guest facilities was also added.
The property today is a testament to the grandeur of the most European city in the Americas. There are crystal chandeliers, intricate ironwork, and travertine marble bathrooms. There’s a bar where one can indulge in cigars and brandy, after, of course, dining at one of several high-profile restaurants with wine cellars designed to impress even the most hard-core oenophile.
The property today is a testament to the grandeur of the most European city in the Americas. There are crystal chandeliers, intricate ironwork, and travertine marble bathrooms. There’s a bar where one can indulge in cigars and brandy, after, of course, dining at one of several high-profile restaurants with wine cellars designed to impress even the most hard-core oenophile.
Don Anselmo Aieta 1069, C1103AAA CABA, Argentina
Tango is as essential to Buenos Aires as pizza is to Naples, so the Anselmo Hotel is a perfect fit for the city, with its location in the heart of the San Telmo neighborhood—known for spontaneous street dancing—in a 1906 mansion once belonging to tango composer Anselmo Asiento. The hotel is perched on Plaza Dorrego, a lively public space surrounded by cafes and shops which especially gets going on Sunday, when the San Telmo antique fair and flea market spills into the street, attracting shoppers, musicians, and revelers. Clean-lined, modern furniture and black-and-white photographs of Buenos Aires compliment the building’s original wooden shutters and wrought-iron balconies. Sip a glass of Malbec in the cozy wood interior of the Acacia bar and restaurant, or take it outside into the calm inner courtyard. A small gym is available if you haven’t gotten in enough steps wandering the neighborhood’s cobblestone streets or tango dancing the night away.