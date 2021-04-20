The Top Hotels in Budapest
With their Art Nouveau architecture, historic thermal baths, and Danube River views, the Hungarian capital’s hotel options are a feast for the senses. From art-filled boutique properties to old-world royal palaces, here’s where to stay in Budapest now.
Highlights
Budapest, Bródy Sándor u. 10, 1088 Hungary
Founded in what was previously an artists’ residence, Brody House fittingly takes its name from Hungarian author Sándor Bródy. Each of the 11 air-conditioned rooms features a bohemian mix of upcycled furniture—think sofas with frames crafted from old shipping pallets and accent walls made with old wooden doors—and some have claw-foot tubs. The hotel is part of a larger effort that includes condo-style accommodations (Brody Apartments), a grand suburban villa (Brody Villa), and an art gallery (The Art Yard). However, the group’s best-known property is Brody Studios, a private-members club for the local arts communities featuring bars, workshops, and even a recording studio. All guests staying at Brody sites get free access to the space and its regular calendar of dance parties and literature- and art-related events as well as the occasional English-language comedy show.
Budapest, Szent Gellért tér 2, 1114 Hungary
An Art Nouveau hotel on the western (Buda) side of the River Danube, just below Géllert Hill, Danubius Hotel Gellért first opened its doors in 1918, and quickly became one of the city’s most popular places to stay, attracting international royalty and a fair number of U.S. presidents. Today, the hotel’s biggest draw is the Géllert Spa, a sprawling complex comprised of multiple hot-spring baths along with steam rooms, saunas, and an outdoor wave pool that dates to 1927. The 234 rooms are large and elegant, with classical furnishings that echo the stately historical atmosphere of the common areas. Dine under crystal chandeliers at Panoráma restaurant, and don’t miss the huge stained-glass pictorial windows and wrought-iron banisters that ornament the main staircase.
Budapest, Széchenyi István tér 5-6, 1051 Hungary
It’s hard to say what’s most appealing about the ultraluxurious Four Seasons Gresham Palace, a stately Art Nouveau hotel on the banks of the Danube. Perhaps it’s the central location, on the Pest side of the iconic Chain Bridge, or the swank accommodations, which range from lovely river-racing rooms with marble bathrooms and deep soaking tubs to sumptuous suites, the largest of which measures 1,464 square feet and features a dining room with crystal stemware and private butler service. With its top-floor infinity pool and picture windows overlooking the city, the spa alone makes a stay worthwhile—a coup in a city known for its thermal bath complexes—but for many travelers, it’s the hearty dishes served at Kollázs Brasserie & Bar (rotisserie lamb shoulder with eggplant and olives; octopus and scallops with potato paprikash) that seal the deal.