The Top Hotels in Bermuda
Known for its pink-sand beaches and pastel cottages, Bermuda also claims some of the world’s best hotels. From intimate guesthouses in lush gardens to colonial manors overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the selection here is rich with possibilities.
76 Pitts Bay Rd, HM 08, Bermuda
Known for generations as the Pink Princess, this legend opened its doors in 1885 and remains one of the largest and most celebrated hotels in Bermuda. Fresh off a $100 million renovation in 2016, the 170 rooms and suites are now what you’d expect from a Fairmont-managed property—clean, modern, and comfortably luxurious, all with water views—while public spaces have been elevated by an exceptional collection of modern art (Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, and Ai Weiwei are just some of the luminaries who grace the walls). The new infinity pool has gorgeous views over the harbor, the spa offers treatments and fitness classes in partnership with noted brand exhale, and the marina’s water-sports team can organize everything from kayak and Jet ski rentals to paragliding lessons. Guests also have exclusive access to a private beach club on Sinky Bay—just 20 minutes away from the hotel via complimentary shuttle—which features water hammocks and snorkeling-friendly waters. Back at the resort, dining options include the buzzing Marcus, serving signature dishes from celebrated chef Marcus Samuelsson, and more casual options highlighting fresh seafood and local rum.
56 South Shore Road, Southampton SN 02, Bermuda
Blending a cheerful, laid-back spirit with a splash of formal elegance, The Reefs Resort & Club is uniquely Bermudian. Staff greets you with a rum swizzle upon arrival at the family-owned and operated property, then whisks you up to a room where bright botanical prints complement crisp white linens, deep wood tones, and tile floors, and windows offer views of the Atlantic’s turquoise-tinged waves. Days are spent indulging in frangipani salt scrubs and ayurvedic massages at the spa, sitting in on a sunrise yoga session on the beach and hitting the links nearby, or simply napping on a chaise at the freshwater infinity pool. Sited to capture awe-inspiring vistas of the water, limestone cliffs, and lush vegetation that surround the resort, three restaurants serve classic continental fare, but more adventurous types can rent a scooter across the street to sample the local food scene on a culinary tour of Hamilton and St. George.
101 South Shore Road, Southampton SN 02, Bermuda
Surrounded by swaying palms, tropical flowers, pink sand, and sapphire waters, the 100-acre Fairmont Southampton is Bermuda’s ultimate luxury destination. The 593 rooms and suites are among the largest on the island, and feature marble baths stocked with Le Labo products and private balconies that look out onto the Atlantic Ocean, Great Sound Harbour, or the lush landscaping of the on-site Turtle Hill Golf Club. A pool, beach club, dive center, kid’s camp, and tennis courts—plus that 18-hole championship course—offer plenty to keep guests busy. If you prefer to kick back, opt for a lavender-oil massage at Willow Stream Spa, a sprawling space complete with a well-stocked health club, sauna, and steam rooms, or grab a sundowner at one of the resort’s 10 restaurants, bars, and lounges.
60 Tuckers Point Drive, Hamilton Parish HS 02, Bermuda
The centerpiece of a vast resort, golf club, and residential community complex, Rosewood Bermuda sits on 240 acres of waterfront land overlooking Castle Harbour, Harrington Sound, and the Atlantic Ocean. The recently refurbished resort is anchored by the Manor House, where 88 guest rooms blend classic cottage-style architecture and modern interiors that continue to set the standard for today’s luxury seekers: think canopy and four-poster beds, plantation shutters, and colonial-era antiques, all set against a cool white backdrop. Spring for a deluxe poolside room, which also has access to a private poolside daybed. Just don’t expect too much down time. Three on-site restaurants and two bars are beyond selfie-worthy, treatments at the spa incorporate local ingredients like cedar and juniper, and hotel guests receive membership to the 18-hole Roger Rulewich–designed golf course, tennis courts, and a beach club that sits on an exclusive stretch of pink sand for the duration of their stay.
61 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda
Built in 1906 as a private residence and converted in the 1950s, Rosedon Hotel is a low-key alternative to Bermuda’s pricey chain hotels. Despite being located in the bustling heart of Hamilton, the property’s lush tropical gardens have the feel of a country estate where geraniums always seem to be in bloom and balmy breezes waft through elegant, colonial-style rooms. The 40 individually appointed accommodations have enough chintz to please a dowager aunt, plus iPod docking stations and private balconies to satisfy everyone else in the family. Laid-back pleasures await in the public spaces: sample weekly changing finger sandwiches during afternoon tea or dine on fresh-caught specialties at Huckleberry, the on-site restaurant, or simply lie in the sun on one of the white chaises that surround the small pool. Though the resort doesn’t have a beach of its own, a free shuttle is on hand to take you to pink-sand shores nearby.
60 South Shore Road, Paget PG 04, Bermuda
Crashing waves serve as the soundtrack to your stay at Elbow Beach, situated on 50 lush acres along Bermuda’s rose-hued southern coast. Decorated with exposed beams, tiled floors, and neutral color schemes, the spacious cottage-style rooms are the portrait of coastal elegance—think coral-emblazoned throw pillows, wicker benches at the foot of the beds, and ocean or garden views through French doors. Polished-pebble paths lead the way to the spa, which offers treatments inspired by local ingredients, from a ginger-and-coconut scrub to a hibiscus bath. Grab a rum swizzle in the lounge, relax by the curving perimeter of the pool, or snorkel, swim, and kayak at the hotel’s private beach. You might also prefer to hit the pavement: Elbow Beach is mere minutes from the capital of Hamilton, Gibb’s Hill Lighthouse, and four 18-hole championship golf courses.
Tucker's Town, Bermuda
Bermuda waited 45 years for a new-build hotel, but the Loren has proved worth it. Situated on eight acres fronting the turquoise sea near the center of the archipelago, the architecturally sleek luxury property eschews standard tropical patterns and pastel palettes in favor of warm modernism, with world-class art, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a sculptural glass staircase off the lobby. Each suite provides a plush landing thanks to marble baths with freestanding tubs and private terraces with ocean views, plus sumptuous Sferra towels and bath products by Malin + Goetz. For those who don’t want to drive the 20 minutes to Hamilton, the elegant seasonal cuisine at Marée (Bermudan baby greens with goat cheese croquettes and wild strawberries, local snapper with fava bean puree) exceeds expectations, and the botanical-infused treatments at the beachside spa will make the real world seem like a distant memory.
27 Harbour Road, Mt Pleasant PG 02, Bermuda
You’d be hard-pressed to find a better view of Hamilton Harbour than the one at Newstead Belmont Hills, where the 60 one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites satisfy the Airbnb set with in-room kitchens, Jacuzzi tubs, and sleeper sofas. Though there’s no on-site beach, the resort’s shuttle can transport you to the nearest shoreline (about 10 minutes away), and a private water taxi is on hand to ferry guests to the restaurants and shops of Hamilton. Care to stay put? One visitor per room is gifted a complimentary round of golf on the property’s championship 18-hole course with your stay, the harbor-front infinity pool and club becomes one of Bermuda’s top happy-hour scenes come sunset, and Beau Rivage, the island’s only French restaurant, is renowned for its Gallic specialties such as Provençal shrimp risotto and foie gras–stuffed beef Wellington.
30 Kings Point Rd, Somerset Village MA 02, Bermuda
One of Bermuda’s most historic resorts—there’s even a 300-year-old sea captain’s cottage on the property—Cambridge Beaches is a traditional rose-hued confection that matches its four pink-sand shores. Though an English country club vibe prevails in many of the public spaces (think tennis whites and croquet on the lawn), the rooms are anything but stuffy, outfitted with vibrant coral and lime-green sofas, zebra-striped rugs, and in some rooms, private plunge pools. Relaxation can be found in the marine-sourced treatments on offer at the Ocean Spa, but if you’re looking to excite the palate, the acclaimed Tamarisk restaurant plates up local takes on creole specialties, from the iconic Bermudan fish chowder to fresh-caught lobster baked in garlic and coconut oil.
36 Pompano Beach Road, Southampton SB 03, Bermuda
Golf enthusiasts will find plenty to love at Pompano Beach Club—the family-owned resort is practically next door to the world-famous links of Port Royal. But the former fishing club is also a haven for anglers of every stripe: You can grab a complimentary rod from the hotel staff and wade out nearly 400 yards on the nearby sandbar to cast for bonefish and —what else?—pompano, or charter a vessel to catch yellowfin tuna and mahi-mahi on a deep-sea voyage. Back on land, the 75 guest rooms provide laid-back ambience thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows perfect for enjoying panoramic ocean views. Better still, retire, rum swizzle in hand, to the terrace of the appropriately named Sunset Lounge to take in the postcard-worthy vistas.