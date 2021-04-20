The Top Hotels in Barcelona
Touring Antoni Gaudí sites will keep any visitor to Barcelona plenty busy. That’s because seven of the nine UNESCO World Heritage sites in Barcelona were designed by the architect Gaudí, such as Casa Milà (also known as La Pedrera) and Park Güell.
Carrer Sant Miquel, 105, 08003 Barcelona
Those seeking a more private stay in Barcelona should take a look at these excellent family-run apartments. Located in La Barceloneta, the city’s highly picturesque fishermen’s quarter on the harbor, each apartment is a one-minute walk to the beach and has been uniquely decorated; some have rustic wooden beams and exposed brick walls, while others feature minimalist fixtures and contemporary furnishings. Each apartment comes fully furnished, with kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and conveniences including wireless high-speed internet. The apartments all have balconies, and some have views of the beach. The ground-floor office serves as a reception area where you can pick up extra towels or cooking utensils and get information about the neighborhood.
Via Laietana, 30, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
This luxury hotel melds historic charm with 21st-century designer sass. Located deep in the middle of Barcelona’s bustle, it occupies a 1920s building that’s been lovingly reworked by architect Oriol Tintoré. Original features, most notably the winding neoclassical stairway, are immediately apparent in the stately lobby entrance, and these heritage touches continue into the hotel’s public spaces and many of the rooms. Not that the rooms are traditional; on the contrary, they’re very slick, decked out with modern conveniences such as media hubs, complimentary minibars (restocked daily), and rain showers. The rooms, arranged so they face outward, are generously flooded with daylight, which highlights the restrained color palettes and elegant wooden floors. Shared facilities at the hotel include a roof terrace with infinity pool, a Mediterranean bistro-style restaurant, and a comprehensive spa and wellness center.
Ctra Vallvidrera al Tibidabo 83-93, 08035 Barcelona
This veteran hotel on Tibidabo’s Hill has a history that stretches back to 1924, with its heyday in the ‘50s as a hot spot for wealthy Catalan families and, later, for visiting stars like Ernest Hemingway, James Stewart, and Princess Fabiola. After closing in 1979, La Florida reopened in 2001 in a more postmodern incarnation that blends original features such as wrought iron and antique tapestries with bold stainless-steel and glass accents. Internationally acclaimed artists such as Dale Keller, Rebecca Horn, and Cristina Macaya designed the art nouveau-inspired guestrooms, and the hotel is dotted with contemporary art by a similarly impressive cast—sculptures by British artists Ben Jakober and Yannick Vu and paintings of flowers by Catalan artist Isabel Cruellas, for example.
All the rooms have oak floors, luxurious furniture and fittings, and generously sized marble bathrooms with in-floor heating and separate showers and bathtubs. Terrace rooms face the city and seaside, junior suites have separate living areas, and the presidential suite has an outdoor Jacuzzi and hammocks where you can take in views of the Mediterranean. The hotel features a wonderful restaurant, spa by L’Occitane, open-air swimming pool, and in-house café and bar with regular live music.
Marina 19-21 08005 Barcelona, Spain
As the name suggests, this soaring 44-story hotel from the Ritz-Carlton brand is peppered with high-end artwork, mainly by renowned Spanish and Catalan artists such as Eduardo Chillida, Albert Rafols-Casamada, Perico Pastor, and Luis Feito. But there’s much more to the hotel than paintings and sculptures—such as the peaceful terraced gardens, an outdoor swimming pool that overlooks a large Frank Gehry fish sculpture, a luxury spa offering panoramic views, and several excellent restaurants. The hotel overlooks Barcelona and the Mediterranean from its prime location on the Olympic Port. And, perhaps best of all, the beach is right at the doorstep.
The rooms are a delight, too, with dark-wood furnishings and flooring, flat-screen TVs, and sleek, spacious bathrooms that come with separate bathtubs and Asprey toiletries. The hotel’s penthouses are even more swish; guests who book one of these will not only get their own private elevator and fully equipped kitchen (where the hotel’s chefs will happily prepare meals en suite) but can also book a dedicated butler service.
Carrer de Pau Claris, 150, 08009 Barcelona
Owned by notable art collector and scholar Jordi Clos, Hotel Claris occupies Palacio Vedruna, a 19th-century palace. The glamorous palace is as beautiful inside as out, with third and fifth-century Roman mosaics, marble statues, and a water garden.
The interiors blend upscale, contemporary furnishings such as polished hardwood floors, hand-painted decorations on the walls, mosaics, and classical antiquities like Egyptian carvings and Hindu sculptures from Clos’s collection. The hotel’s public spaces are second-to-none, including a dedicated museum of pre-Columbian art on the first floor, a rooftop terrace with panoramic views, a decent-sized pool, and first-rate restaurants.
Carrer de Sant Sever, 5, 08002 Barcelona
Located next to the picturesque Sant Felip Neri Square in the atmospheric Gothic Quarter, the Hotel Neri Relais & Châteaux comprises two historic mansions, one dating to the 12th century. The modernist aspirations of the hotel are immediately apparent, though, from the front entrance’s elegant combination of glass and metalwork to the stone walls of the lobby. Rooms are crisp and subtly decorated in grays and greens offset by the wooden floors, and they’re filled with high-tech features such as satellite TVs and Bluetooth speakers, as well as desks. Bathrooms feature natural stone and rain showers, and most rooms look out onto the Gothic Quarter’s cobbled streets. The hotel also has a romantic restaurant with 12th-century inspiration, and a roof terrace complete with hammocks and a beer-and-wine bar.
Passeig de Gràcia, 08007 Barcelona
Occupying an elegant mid-20th-century building on a chic Barcelona avenue, with a double Michelin-starred restaurant and one of the best spas in the city, the Mandarin Oriental Barcelona aims to impress. The hotel’s striking façade, created by designer Manuel Ignacio Galindez, sets the bar high for guest’s expectations, and justly so. The plush public areas carry an air of Asian opulence and grandeur, thanks to the hardwood floors and delicate ivory decor, while the 120 guestrooms and suites—many looking out onto the upscale boutiques of the Passeig de Gràcia—feature strong, crisp lines and sophisticated color schemes. From the plump armchairs and cloudlike beds to the iPod docks and toiletries by Acqua di Parma, the experience here is 100 percent deluxe.