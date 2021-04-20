The Top Hotels in Austin

400 Josephine St, Austin, TX 78704, USA

Why we love it: A conveniently located stay offering high design and low-key charm



The Highlights:

- Striking design with handcrafted furnishings

- Welcoming neighborhood vibe

- Great drinking and dining from an acclaimed F&B team



The Review:

You’d never guess that several hospitality heavy hitters were involved in this low-key, boutique spot—and that’s just the way they want it. Developed by former Ace Hotel group co-owner Jack Barron and architect Jen Turner—the husband-and-wife duo behind the Mighty Union hotel group—the hotel is set in the former Local 1266 Carpenters Union Hall, tucked among a grove of pecan trees just off South Lamar Boulevard. In a nod to those carpenters, a maker aesthetic runs strong throughout the property, from the warm woods and plush leathers to the handcrafted furnishings and woven textiles. Rooms are unfussy and sparsely furnished but comfortable, with a sort of friend’s guest room feel; they come in queen, double, and king options, all with blackout shades, low-slung seating, and terraces.



Down in the public areas, locals and guests meet for coffee in the lounges, grab kolaches or tacos in the Hot L Café, or head to the Carpenter Hall restaurant for elevated yet casual meals under the direction of chef Grae Nonas, co-founder of Austin’s much-lauded Olamaie. (More on the big-name front: Mighty Union’s F&B program is overseen by another husband-and-wife team, Christina Skogly Knowlton and Andrew Knowlton—the latter an editor-at-large for Bon Appetit and host of Netflix’s The Final Table.) A sparkling courtyard pool is also on-site for cooling off after an Austin scorcher.