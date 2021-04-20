The Top Hotels in Atlanta
Big-city luxury meets Southern hospitality in Atlanta’s heritage hotels and five-star chain properties. Expect world-class service, restaurants serving modern takes on regional cuisine, and stylish rooms that reflect the city’s welcoming vibe.
Highlights
75 14th St. NE, Atlanta
Modern luxury meets southern hospitality at the Four Seasons Hotel, where the emphasis on service means no detail is too small. Have your loafers born the brunt of marathon city tours? The hotel provides free overnight shoe shines. Want to impress the little ones? Family-friendly touches such as a mini check-in desk, kid-sized robes, and sponge letters arranged around the bathtub to spell out children’s names won’t disappoint. No one would fault you for hunkering down in your plush neutral-hued room, which couples a marble bathroom, complete with deep soaking tub, separate shower, and C.O. Bigelow products, with sweeping views of Midtown, plus one sweet feature: chocolate-chip cookie delivery before bedtime. But there’s plenty of motivation to venture out, including a spa with an interactive aroma bar, a moody gray lounge inspired by beloved Wes Anderson character Margot Tennenbaum, and Park 75, a seasonal restaurant that utilizes ingredients pulled straight from the hotel’s terrace garden.
683 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
Inspired by the famous Fox Theatre—the Moorish-style movie palace turned performance venue is just across the street—Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown strikes a musical note at every turn. The experience begins at reception, where the desk resembles a drum set and a collage of show tickets from the past 30 years decorates the wall behind it. Guest rooms riff on the theme with accent wall murals that make it look like you’re either attending a concert or starring on stage, but the overall vibe is playful comfort, with pops of green on the quilts, spa-like baths with Aveda products, flat-screen TVs, and free WiFi. If you find yourself hankering for soul food, the chicken and waffles at the on-site restaurant should do the trick, but don’t pass up a drink at the black-and-white bar counter, which looks like the keys of a piano and is backed by a wine display that evokes the inner workings of a jukebox.
3376 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
Southern charm and Asian aesthetics meld seamlessly at the Mandarin Oriental, located on 15 floors of a high-rise building in the tony boutique-filled Buckhead neighborhood. Beyond a striking marble lobby, the 127 rooms feel like home—albeit a luxurious one—thanks to interiors by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern. Plush carpets, large working desks, velvet-upholstered armchairs, and high definition LED televisions join bathrooms finished in black-and-white marble, with twin vanities, sunken tubs, and Atelier Cologne bath products. Whether you want to swim laps in the 60-foot swimming pool or simply unwind in the private English garden, the hotel is like a cocoon from the outside world; guests of the spa are welcomed with seasonal tea and an o-shibori, a Japanese steamed towel, before indulging in their massages and facials. But should you need to leave the bubble, the shops in Lenox Square are walking distance from the hotel, and free car service is available to take you within a two-mile radius.
659 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
There are few more storied lodgings in Atlanta—perhaps the South in general—than the Georgian Terrace. Opened in 1911, the grand dame hotel has hosted the likes of Calvin Coolidge, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Walt Disney and was the site of the premiere of Gone with the Wind in 1939. Though the landmark Beaux-Arts building’s opulent crystal chandeliers, marble columns, and detailed molding recall a bygone era, modern appointments bring the property into the present: Recently renovated rooms are outfitted with pillow-top mattresses, eco-friendly toiletries, and free Wi-Fi. While the neighborhood has plenty to offer, you could feasibly never leave the grounds. A rooftop pool provides cool comfort from the city’s oppressive heat, and guests can choose between an elegant New Southern restaurant and speakeasy-style lounge come dinnertime.
10950 Hutchesons Ferry Rd, Palmetto, GA 30268, USA
Located just 25 minutes southwest of Atlanta’s international airport, the Inn at Serenbe feels like a world away. Spread across 40 acres, the bucolic retreat makes the most of its natural surroundings with an organic farm, a croquet lawn, and a serene stone labyrinth, plus two swimming pools, miles of forested trails, and three restaurants that incorporate farm-grown produce. Individually decorated guest rooms in the property’s three houses and three cottages display local art and heirlooms, as well as cozy amenities like Jacuzzi tubs, fireplaces, and cushioned window seats ideal for curling up with a book—that is, if you can manage to find the time between horseback riding excursions, hayrides, farm tours, and spa services. In the evenings, a bonfire provides just enough romantic light to help you make picture-perfect s’mores.
3434 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
In December 2017, one of the country’s oldest Ritz-Carlton properties was rebranded as The Whitley, and though the name may have changed, the property’s high standard of elegance endures. The 507 stately guest rooms—which start at a spacious 720 square feet—are currently undergoing a refresh (but still include comforts like high-thread-count sheets and Nespresso machines), and the restaurant and bar have been reimagined as Trade Root, a Mediterranean-meets-Southern lounge featuring house-made pastas, an extensive selection of cheese and charcuterie, and craft sodas and cocktails. Guests can avail themselves of the indoor lap pool—a top-floor beauty with a stunner of a glass roof—as well as a fitness center and spa, or indulge in a little retail therapy in the neighboring shops of Buckhead. No doubt further renovations will ensure that this hotel remains an icon well into the next generation.
361 17th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363, USA
With soaring 10-foot ceilings and sprawling 700- to 1,200-square-foot configurations, the one- and two-bedroom accommodations at Twelve Midtown are more like modern apartments than hotel rooms. Each features a contemporary neutral-hued color scheme and comes with a full kitchen outfitted with stainless-steel appliances, plus separate dining and living rooms to encourage living like a local. But a few hotel perks made the cut, including a Starbucks in the lobby, a seasonal rooftop pool, and a full-service, 24-hour concierge desk to help you make the most of your visit—this is vacation, after all. There’s also an all-day restaurant serving classic Italian fare, including pizzas, pastas, and vegetable-forward antipasto.
Eighty-Eight, West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
If your dream vacation involves the ultimate in luxury, the St. Regis should be at the top of your list. The 151 rooms feature hand-crafted chandeliers, original artwork, and macassar ebony furnishings, as well as Italian marble bathrooms that have soaking tubs and TVs hidden in the mirror. But the real draw is the service: All guests have access to the butler desk, which can fulfill requests both big and small, from unpacking your suitcase to delivering the morning newspaper, and designated pool chamberlains mist guests with Evian and deliver frozen-fruit skewers and coconut water at the 40,000-square-foot Pool Piazza, complete with red-striped chaises and waterside bar. While the promise of massages in the Remède Spa and afternoon tea in the English-style Astor Court make it hard to leave the resort-like premises, the hotel’s location a five-minute walk from the Buckhead shopping complex may sway you. And if you need help hauling your spoils to your room, remember there’s a butler waiting just around the corner.