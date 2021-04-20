The Top Hotels in Anguilla
Anguilla, with its white sand beaches and views of the sparkling Caribbean sea, has always been a popular destination for long weekends, spring break, or a much-needed recharge. Here are some of the best places to stay on Caribbean island.
Highlights
Maundays Bay, Anguilla 2640, Anguilla
The grande dame of Anguilla’s luxury resorts, Cap Juluca originally opened in 1988, debuting its signature Greco-Moorish architectural style. Its 70 guest rooms are housed inside 15 white stucco villas spread across 180 acres on Maundays Bay, with its crescent-shaped white-sand beach and impossibly pale blue water. The resort’s domed roofs, arcade plazas, and terra-cotta tile floors lend an air of novelty and romance to the property, which is popular among honeymooners. With four restaurants, a full-service spa, swimming pools, and private yacht charters at guests’ disposal, the resort is a destination unto itself. Plan for a lavish dining experience at Pimms, the hotel’s signature restaurant, which serves fresh local seafood from rock lobster to yellowtail snapper, followed by a nightcap at the adjacent Moroccan-inspired Spice lounge with live music. The resort features a wide range of room categories, from standard with traditional dark-wood furniture to the lavish two-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot Jonquil Suite.
Following damage sustained during Hurricane Irma, this property reopened with a new direction, including a top-to-bottom redesign by internationally acclaimed interior firm Rottet Studio, new healthy dining options, an infinity pool overlooking the bay, and a new spa villa just steps from the beach.
Barnes Bay, West End 2640, Anguilla
Four Seasons might have spruced up the property slightly when it took over management from Viceroy in 2016, but the original clean lines and sharp angles of the midcentury modern architecture coupled with Kelly Wearstler’s playfully eclectic interiors are still unmistakable at this stunning property overlooking Meads and Barnes bays. Epitomizing tropical modern luxury, the property is awash in marble, natural stone, and wood, with dramatic views of the Caribbean Sea from dining rooms and infinity pools that seem to hover from their cliffside perches. Spanning 35 acres, the resort is home to 166 spacious, serene, and stylish accommodations ranging from suites to townhomes and private villas. Indulge at five dining venues, including the aptly named alfresco Sunset Lounge for sushi and the fine-dining Cobà, where fresh seafood is paired with choice cuts of meat and an impressive wine list. With three swimming pools and two distinct beaches to choose from, the most stressful part of the day is deciding where to lounge.
Malliouhana, Long Bay Village 2640, Anguilla
Located on a craggy cliff jutting between Meads Bay and Turtle Cove Beach, Malliouhana has views of the glittering aquamarine sea that will hypnotize guests from the moment they arrive to its chic porte cochere. The bright, cerulean open-air lobby with mirrored mosaic-tile flooring tumbles out to a deck where tiered infinity pools are punctuated by ruffled yellow umbrellas, and a cliffside restaurant serves fresh seafood and farm-to-table fare. Built in 1984, this is Anguilla’s original luxury resort, which reopened in December 2018 after a complete restoration following Hurricane Irma. While guests may find it hard to take their eyes off the dazzling Caribbean, the 46-room boutique hotel’s interior design offers its own portal to the sublime with an aesthetic that can best be described as tropical eclectic. Guest rooms are painted sorbet yellow or robin’s-egg blue and feature white lacquer four-poster beds, mural panels by Haitian artist Jasmin Joseph, Venetian glass lamps, and sea-green marble bathroom vanities. All of this somehow swirls together for a look that’s both regal and untamed. Beyond the rooms, guests can look forward to an extended pool deck with fresh cabanas, as well as the new Bar Soleil, which offers a prime spot to watch Anguilla’s famous sunsets. In early 2019, the resort plans to unveil a brand-new beachfront bar, a two-bedroom villa on Turtle Cove Beach, 11 beachfront and garden suites, and an expanded Auberge Spa with six new treatment rooms and an ocean-view pool.