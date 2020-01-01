The Streets of San Francisco
Collected by Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
Random shots of the city by the bay, at or from street level.
30 Beckett St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Often, when I feel overly strapped to my desk, hankering for a trip to another land, I stroll into San Francisco's Chinatown. Once I'm off the main drags and into the residential neighborhoods or the commercial streets chockablock with shops...
200 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Stop by Reveille Coffee Co and your morning will be instantly better. The light, airy space in North Beach serves up coffee, pastries, and some of the best avocado and egg toast you’ll find in the city. Founded by Christopher and Tommy Newbury,...
Sutter St, San Francisco, CA, USA
Good street art is like finding a fun secret when traveling.
Mission District, San Francisco, CA, USA
If you and your friends are looking to eat a little food in the Mission, do a little shopping, and learn a lot about the neighborhood you’re in, both past and present, then take one of Explore San Francisco’s Mission walking tours. These fun,...
1100 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
The sight from many of the windows of The Scarlet Huntington is a surprising one, a French Gothic cathedral in this city on the western edge of the continent. After the largest Episcopal Church in San Francisco was destroyed in the 1906...
242 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Salty, fatty, and doused in an Italian sweet and sour agrodolce sauce, the fried pig tails at Tosca are just the thing to accompany the bar’s list of rare Italian reds. For more drinking tips, check out our feature "How to Drink Anywhere in the...
16th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
The 16th Avenue Tiled Steps Project in the Inner Sunset is a reflection of the city’s creative spirit. Artists Aileen Barr and Colette Crutcher led the initiative to cover a stairway in mosaics inspired by the Santa Teresa Steps in Rio de Janeiro....
North Beach, San Francisco, CA, USA
A british street artist and political activist, one of the top street artists in the world. This one is in North Beach, San Francisco
San Francisco, CA, USA
There are so many fabulous places in the city that you can go to see and photograph San Francisco and the entire bay area. Some of these are open for the public while others may only be available to guests staying at that particular hotel. So if...
Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Sometimes all it take to make a road famous are eight, tight hairpin turns. This one way street was designed in this manner to compensate for the steep incline (27 degrees) of the hill it’s on. Traffic on the hairpin area is reserved for eastbound...
633 Battery St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Look for the "Jackson Place Cafe" sign on the Sansome Street sidewalk between Jackson and Pacific. Turn down into the breezeway toward Battery Street and find this secluded, New Orleans-like courtyard. When the summer fog hasn't rolled in, the sun...
1192 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway, but if you can't make it to the Great White Way, don't worry, the Orpheum Theatre brings Broadway to San Francisco, hosting the biggest touring shows every season. Built in 1926 as a showcase for...
