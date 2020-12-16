The Spirit of Independence Day
Collected by Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor
11 American bars where you can celebrate Independence Day the 'old-fashioned' way.
Save Place
718 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
No trip to New Orleans would be complete without a visit to Pat O'Briens for a Hurricane. The story goes that in the 1940s, because it was difficult to import scotch during WWII, bar owners were forced to buy large amounts of rum and the...
Save Place
6902 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, USA
If you're simply a local in need of a relaxing night out, the Muddle Bar at Deseo is just what the doctor ordered. Arrive during "descansar," the relaxing hour, to catch a glimpse of Cuban artist Nelson Garcia-Mirando. Every week he shares his...
Save Place
1112 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
This haven for rum lovers is one of Capitol Hill's newest craft-cocktail bars. Step inside and admire the floor-to-ceiling shelves packed full of books and nautical curios, along with plenty of cribbage and domino sets for customers to use. Sit at...
Save Place
915 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Miami is all about presentation. The heels are higher, the skirts are shorter, the portions are larger, and the drinks are works of art. Meat Market, in Miami Beach, is a steak house that could fool you into thinking it’s more of a nightclub than...
Save Place
79 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
A five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel. This property has a distinct Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made...
Save Place
9 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Don't be fooled by Apothéke's gritty exterior. This is not your typical cocktail bar. Once you pass through the entrance doors, things start getting interesting. For one thing, the bartenders are wearing apothecary outfits and the menu consists of...
Save Place
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Travel takes me to the same place in the end; travel always takes me home. I keep my eyes open when I travel, just in case I see something on the road worth taking home with me. Enter bacon bourbon. I came across a recipe for bacon bourbon while...
Save Place
228 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
If the whole-Prohibition-era cocktail trend is starting to tire you out, well, you've got to perk up: The Drink, an East Williamsburg watering hole, serves up not shaken or stirred cocktails, but instead, big ol' bowls of punch. Mind you, these...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25