The Real Los Angeles

As a transplant from Chicago to Los Angeles (the rubrick is true, seemingly everyone in Los Angeles is from someplace else), it took me 5 years to get to understand Los Angeles. It's odd because things look so easy in LA. The weather is always nice, and everyone appears so laid back. But, that's the catch. In the land of show business, things are not always as they appear. But, after a while, you can distinguish what is real and worthwhile in LA. Trust me, there is magic to be found.