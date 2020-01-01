Where are you going?
The Real Los Angeles

Collected by Todd Stern
As a transplant from Chicago to Los Angeles (the rubrick is true, seemingly everyone in Los Angeles is from someplace else), it took me 5 years to get to understand Los Angeles. It's odd because things look so easy in LA. The weather is always nice, and everyone appears so laid back. But, that's the catch. In the land of show business, things are not always as they appear. But, after a while, you can distinguish what is real and worthwhile in LA. Trust me, there is magic to be found.
Pacific Ocean and Beaches

Venice Fishing Pier, Venice, CA 90292, USA
The Pacific Ocean is a force that calls to some to jump in and join the dolphins that frequent its waters. Temperatures are warmest in August and September, but wet suits are available to rent year-round. Go surfing or take a stand-up...
Grand Central Market

Downtown L.A.'s Grand Central Market has been operating in one capacity or another since 1917. Its past lives have seen it housing fish dealers, butchers, Jewish delis, flower shops, and an egg vendor. Nowadays, the market is a lunch and dinner...
Muscle Beach

1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291, USA
The mecca of bodybuilding in the United States is Venice Beach, California. Venice Beach is the place where Gold's Gym was founded, and the epicenter of it all is here at Muscle Beach. Between the boardwalk and the sand you will find an amazing...
