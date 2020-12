The Pousadas of Portugal are a chain of luxury historical hotels in Portugal. When first opened in the 1940's, they were state run. The aim was to restore their national architectural heritage. Since 2003 the pousadas have been run by the Pestana Group. There are four groups of pousadas: Historic, Historic Design, Charm, and Nature. Many are former castles, convents,and palaces. Don't miss a stay in a pousada. You will be charmed. www.pousadasofportugal.com