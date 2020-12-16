THE PLEASURES AND PEOPLE OF GLASGOW
Glasgow is one of Europe's most vibrant, welcoming and stylish cities. The warmth of its people, coupled with world class culture, amazing architecture, cutting-edge music scene, seriously cool shopping, exciting events and fab food make it unmissable.
Glasgow is an architecture-buff’s dream, with beautiful 19th-century Victorian, Gothic, and Art Nouveau, and Neo-Classical buildings scattered throughout the city. Many of these are best appreciated on foot—including Glasgow City Chambers, in the...
Glaswegian architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh (1868-1928) did more to shape the face of his home city than perhaps any other artist. A pioneer of the Art Nouveau movement, he created more than a dozen commercial buildings and private homes that...
An ornate late-Victorian heap of red sandstone, the Kelvingrove (located within a lovely park of the same name) is Glasgow’s signature museum—and one of the most popular attractions in Scotland. Free to enter, it features a full house...
Looking like the graph of a boom-and-bust financial market, the Riverside Museum’s jagged tooth–like facade, designed by the late Iraqi-British “starchitect” Zaha Hadid, is an iconic bit of development on the banks of the River Clyde. Inside, you’...
This charming cobblestoned back street, lined with restaurants and bars, is the place for lively nightlife in Glasgow’s West End. When darkness falls, festive strings of lights twinkle overhead, and the sounds of live music and laughter drift from...
This state-of-the-art professional cycling track and stadium, unveiled in 2012, will be one of the key venues when Glasgow hosts the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Between July 23 and August 3, thousands of fans will fill the venue to watch as the world...
Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Clash, and U2 are just a few of the seminal acts to have performed at this vaunted music hall since it first opened in 1934. Occupying a massive city center building with street-level market stalls and an iconic neon...
If shopping’s your bag, make a bee-line for Glasgow’s “Style Mile,” where the concentration of shops here (some 200) makes it the UK’s largest retail center outside London. The choices include everything from massive department-store emporiums...
Like a gleaming, illuminated spaceship that’s come in for a slightly tipsy landing, SSE Hydro—Glasgow’s futuristic new concert, conference and event venue—was designed by no less than Sir Norman Foster. When it opened on September 30, 2013 with a...
The Gaelic translation of Glasgow, Glaschu, literally means “dear green place”—an appropriate name for a city which boasts over 90 parks and gardens within its city boundaries. A fantastic example of this is the sprawling Botanic Gardens, which...
The slightly goofy-sounding name of this beloved concert venue explains its history: it occupies a Merchant City building that really did house a produce market back in the 1800s. Many of the original architectural details from those days are...
It’s said that no one with even a drop of Scottish blood in his veins can help but feel a surge of emotion at the sound of bagpipes. If that’s so, then passions are sure to reach tsunami volume on August 16—17, when the World Pipe Band...
Full of wild scenery, fascinating history, and delicious local food, Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park is a Scottish treasure. At the center of the park is Loch Lomond, the largest body of freshwater in the U.K., featuring ample...
Under 40 minutes from Glasgow, Glengoyne is one of Scotland’s more accessible distilleries. It’s also one of the prettiest, with whitewashed buildings, a hidden glen, and a cascading waterfall. Here, the basic tour begins with a dram...
Even some Americans who saw Brad Pitt’s zombie blockbuster World War Z last summer were likely fooled into thinking the film was shot in Philadelphia—the city it supposedly takes place in. But Glaswegians knew better. They remembered the film’s...
