The Perfect Weekend Getaway: Paris
Collected by Jennifer Flowers , AFAR Staff
From stately new hotels to textbook perfect croissants, Paris is one of those places that feel like they were built for enjoying life's finest pleasures.
19 Avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris, France
It took master artisans four years to transform the faded Hotel Majestic, a belle époque landmark, into a 21st-century palace hotel. Le Peninsula Parisreopened in 2014 with just 200 rooms—created at an average cost of 2.75 million dollars each—and...
34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
5 Rue du Nil, 75002 Paris, France
Frenchie (the restaurant) is nearly impossible to get into, but the wine bar across the street provides a taste of chef Gregory Marchand’s housemade charcuterie and pasta, as well as small plates such as homemade smoked trout and burrata cheese...
109 Rue de Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Mama Shelter’s owners, who launched the Flèche d’Or indie rock club across the street, turned an outlying location in the 20th arrondissement into an advantage. They enlisted Philippe Starck to design the restaurant, bar,...
8 Avenue du Mahatma Gandhi, 75116 Paris, France
With its swooping glass panels that resemble a kind of space-age ship's sails, Frank Gehry's design for the Louis Vuitton art collection, which opened in fall 2014, is worth the Métro ride to the far-flung 16th arrondissement. The multiple...
5 Rue de Thorigny, 75003 Paris, France
The Picasso Museum in Paris has a collection of thousands of Pablo Picasso’s works, many of which were donated by his heirs in the ‘70s (in lieu of inheritance tax) or were gifted by friends and family. Some 400 of the Spanish artist’s pieces are...
Rue du Vertbois, 75003 Paris, France
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Le Marais is a historic district in Paris, in the third and fourth arrondissements, that has variously been the city’s medieval aristocratic quarter, home to a large Jewish community, and a dilapidated...
Place Charles de Gaulle, 75008 Paris, France
Located at the western end of the Champs-Élysées, the Arc de Triomphe was inspired by Rome's Arch of Titus and commissioned by Napoleon in 1806. It was inaugurated in 1836 by King Louis-Philippe, who dedicated it to the armies of the revolution...
