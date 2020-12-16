Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Perfect Week in Bali

Collected by Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff
It can be tough to know what to do with only a week in Bali. Make Denpasar, the capital, your base for exploring the island. Try the local rice dishes and the fiery sambal. Explore the colorful, bustling spice markets, and admire the characteristic scenery of beaches, jungles, and rice paddies. Visit a traditional Balinese temple, recognizable by the multi-tier thatched roof. If you prefer a guided trip, consider taking a bicycle tour or staying at one of the island’s various yoga retreats. 
Save Place

Como Shambhala Estate

Jl. Surapati, Tua, Marga, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 80116, Indonesia
With Indonesian names that translate to earthy concepts like “wind song” or “forest in the mist,” the terracotta and thatched-roof residences at the 22-acre Como Shambhala Estate encourage quiet reflection. They jut from...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Uluwatu - Uluwatu Temple - Uluwatu Beach - Uluwatu Tour

Jl. Uluwatu No.Desa, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
I'll be honest, you are going to find mixed reviews from travelers about visiting the Uluwatu Temple on the southern tip of Bali. People are going to complain about the thieving monkeys (for good reason), the lack of luster offered by the temple,...
More Details >
Save Place

ACC Minang Restaurant

First stop in Bali, just off the plane, just a few minutes from the (traffic-crazed) airport: a little restaurant called ACC Minang, because our friend Caroline, who knows how much we love the spicy beef dish called rendang, says this is now the...
More Details >
Save Place

Pura Taman Ayun

Jl. Ayodya No.10, Mengwi, Kec. Mengwi, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia
The temples in Bali, Indonesia are famous for their multi-tiered thatch roofs. This was taken at Pura Taman Ayun in the village of Mengwi. Visitors are not allowed to enter the temples - we could only view from outside the walls. Thankfully the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without