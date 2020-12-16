It can be tough to know what to do with only a week in Bali. Make Denpasar, the capital, your base for exploring the island. Try the local rice dishes and the fiery sambal. Explore the colorful, bustling spice markets, and admire the characteristic scenery of beaches, jungles, and rice paddies. Visit a traditional Balinese temple, recognizable by the multi-tier thatched roof. If you prefer a guided trip, consider taking a bicycle tour or staying at one of the island’s various yoga retreats.