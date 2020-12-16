The Perfect Summer Day in Park City
Collected by Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert
Your first experience in the Wasatch Mountains will keep you coming back to Park City for more natural beauty, public trails, three world-class mountain resorts, restaurants and bars, public art, and free transportation. This laid-back, sophisticated Utah city combines ski resort glam and back-country attitude.
Park City, UT 84060, USA
One of Park City's best attributes is its devotion to preserving open space. The city, in partnership with Summit Land Conservancy, has saved over 6,000 acres from development, and local citizens have bonded $62 million toward the cause. The...
PO Box 1348, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Halloween is one of Park City's favorite holidays, and everyone goes all-out for the occasion. Main Street is the center of the action, where the street is closed to cars from 3 to 5 p.m. and costumed kids of all ages trick-or-treat up and down...
Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Park City's Public Art Advisory Board has advocated for artistic installments all over town, from Main Street to the Rail Trail and more. Sculptures abound on streets, trails and roundabouts. Check out the Public Art Map on the City website for a...
Park City, UT, USA
Park City embraces lots of environmental initiatives—an extensive recycling center, curbside recycling, low-emissions parking spaces, free town-wide holiday tree mulching, and more. We are officially an idle-free city; so please turn off the...
Kimball Junction, UT 84098, USA
You can ride your bike (or walk, for that matter) from Main Street at one end of town all the way out to Kimball Junction about 7 miles down the road, safely off the street on the much-loved bike path—a combination of paved, wooden, or lightly...
4460 Split Rail Ln, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Park City has a half-dozen public parks, with playgrounds, playing fields, tennis and basketball courts, barbecue pavilions, volleyball courts, and more. Some of the parks have fenced-in doggie play areas, others have skateboard or bike parks. You...
528 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Park City has more than 80 buildings on the National Historic Register and locals take pride in getting historic preservation grants to fix up the old miners' shacks left behind from the silver mining days in the late 1890s. The best way to see a...
An almost daily occurance in Park City: colorful hot air balloons dotting the big blue skies. The propane flame filling the balloons' envelopes sounds like a dragon breathing his fiery breath. You might hear it from your condo or hotel room before...
1345 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Park City Mountain Resort was the first of Park City's three ski areas to offer summer activities. Even though their selection of fun tickets includes mini golf, an alpine coaster, a zip line, and a climbing wall, the alpine slide is still a...
Park City, UT 84060, USA
Park City’s free public bus system makes it so easy to get around town, you really don’t even need a rental car when you visit. Schedules change with the seasons, so check the website, but in general, buses run from about 7:30 am to midnight...
Park City, UT, USA
Park City has over 350 miles of free public trails, from the award-winning Mid-Mountain Trail (you can walk or ride it all the way from Deer Valley to Canyons at 8,000 feet elevation), to the paved bike path, to the reclaimed railroad tracks of...
460 Swede Alley #200, Park City, UT 84060, USA
KPCW Radio (91.9 FM) started in grassroots style in 1980, and continues to be the beat(nik) of town to this day. The community "lost and found" is worth listening to just for the sheer entertainment value alone, but it has also re-united scads of...
