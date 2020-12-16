The Perfect Day in Stockholm
Collected by Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert
A bite of pickled herring, a glimpse into Swedish maritime culture, some people watching, and a break or two for coffee makes for a perfect day in Stockholm.
Djurgårdsslätten 49-51, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
A brief description of Skansen—a 75-acre open-air museum with historic buildings and a zoo—doesn’t convey just how much fun it is. You can easily spend a happy half-day here, looking at wolves, reindeer, moose, seals, and other Nordic creatures,...
Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on the island of Djurgården, this purpose-built maritime museum is an extraordinary sight: It houses the massive warship Vasa, which sank just minutes after launching on its maiden voyage in 1628. Raised from the harbor in 1961,...
Galärvarvsvägen 14, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
According to Swedish Naval Articles in place when the Vasa set sail, “He who carries a light in the ship and carelessly starts a fire causing the ship to burn, shall be thrown into the selfsame fire.” One is reminded by the strict Naval Articles...
Stadsgårdshamnen 22, 116 45 Stockholm, Sweden
Here is a museum dedicated to the art of photography and placed, um, picture perfectly for views of Stockholm. The museum building sits along the waterfront with a view of the Old Town (Gamla Stan) and the Tivoli Amusement Park. Exhibitions change...
Folkungagatan, Stockholm, Sweden
To while away time, you can go people-watching and vintage shopping in Stockholm’s answer to New York’s SoHo—South of Folkungagatan, called “SoFo” on Södermalm ("Söder" to locals). This busy bohemian district boasts some of the edgiest cultural...
Tjärhovsgatan 4, 116 21 Stockholm, Sweden
If you're looking for traditional Swedish food, called "Husmanskost," check out Kvarnen, which serves a wide range of dishes like meatballs, pickled herring, reindeer, and more. On my last trip to Kvarnen with a visiting friend, we dug into...
Sturegatan 4, 114 35 Stockholm, Sweden
You know you’re in a trendy part of town when clubbers who rock its streets have earned their own moniker, “stekare”—from the word “steak”—used to describe their greasy sleeked-back hair and sometimes ultra-tanned looks. Stekares often congregate...
