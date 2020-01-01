Where are you going?
The Perfect Day in Durban

Collected by Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
The perfect day in Durban begins with watching the sun rise over the vast expanse of water before you. Next, run along the beachfront Golden Mile, rent a surfboard and head straight for the waves, or tour South Africa’s largest port city by air on a helicopter charter. Activities like climbing the arch at Moses Mabhida Stadium, shopping in the trendy Station Drive Precinct, and guided tours of the Muthi Market are also worth including in your plans. When hunger strikes, be sure to get some of Durban’s famous Afro-Indian food, followed by a drink at one of the city’s hottest jazz clubs.
BESETdurban

290 Snell Parade, North Beach, Durban, 4001, South Africa
Eager to change the public perception of their hometown, Instagram celebrities Dane Foreman and the late Andy Carrie joined with friends and local architects Cameron Finnie and Mark Belligan to found BESETdurban, an organization that focuses on...
Golden Mile

Golden Mile Beach, South Africa
To the east of downtown Durban is the Golden Mile, a walking promenade that runs along a beautiful sandy beach. It’s a lovely place to enjoy the morning light—and a moment of calm before a full day of sightseeing. If you visit early,...
Surf Riders Cafe

17 Erskine Terrace, South Beach, Durban, 4001, South Africa
Located at the end of the South Beach oceanfront walkway, Surf Riders Cafe is the perfect finish to a morning stroll along the Golden Mile. Order “The Breakfast Works” (a sesame roll stuffed with poached eggs, Gouda, and chorizo gravy,...
Ocean Ventures

uShaka Village walk, 1 Bell Street, Point, Durban, 4001, South Africa
Getting out on the ocean is a major part of daily life for many Durbanites. With help from Ocean Ventures, it can be a part of your plan, too. Based in uShaka Marine World, the company offers a range of water activities, from surfing lessons to...
Spice Emporium

31 Monty Naicker Rd, South Beach, Durban, 4001, South Africa
Durban is home to the largest Indian population outside of India, a fact that has heavily influenced the city’s culture—and food. For a taste of Durban’s signature Afro-Indian fare, head to the Spice Emporium, a family-run...
Station Drive Precinct

Durban, South Africa
Once full of aging warehouses, the revitalized Station Drive Precinct is now a design and food hot spot frequented by young, stylish locals. Visit the Foundry building to try the gin at Distillery 031. Get some lunch and craft beer at That Brewing...
Victoria Street Market

151/155 Bertha Mkhize St, Durban Central, Durban, 4037, South Africa
Established in 1910, Victoria Street Market once served as the city’s central trading market. Today, it’s a tourist hot spot, but still worth visiting for a classic Durban experience. As you roam the halls of the “dry”...
Moses Mabhida Stadium

44 Isaiah Ntshangase Rd, Stamford Hill, Durban, 4023, South Africa
Just 500 steps stand between you and the observation deck at the very top of the arch in Durban’s beautiful Moses Mabhida Stadium, built for the 2010 World Cup. Don’t let the indemnity forms and the fact that you’ll be fitted for...
I Heart Market

Isaiah Ntshangase Road, Moses Mabhida Stadium, Stamford Hill, Durban, 4000, South Africa
The I Heart Market is a regular outdoor food and craft market, held on the first Saturday of each month. If you’re looking for authentic souvenirs, this is the place to come for everything from jewelry and clothing to handmade wood crafts,...
Love Coffee

484 Lilian Ngoyi Rd, Morningside, Durban, 4001, South Africa
If you blink while driving down Lilian Ngoyi Road in the Windemere neighborhood of Durban, you might miss the best coffee shop in the entire city. Nestled between private residences, Love Coffee has a wooden exterior that blends in with its...
African Art Center

15A Station Dr, Morningside, Berea, 4001, South Africa
A contemporary art gallery on the outskirts of the trendy Morningside neighborhood, the African Art Center showcases work by unemployed artists and craftspeople from KwaZulu-Natal. Stop in to shop everything from antique crafts, ceramics, and...
Starlite Aviation Group

Hangar 123, Virginia Airport, Durban North, Durban, 4016, South Africa
Situated at the mouth of the Umgeni River, Durban is surrounded by a picturesque region of gentle hills, expansive farms, and thick forests. Experience it all from the air on a scenic helicopter tour with Starlite Aviation Group. The company...
Market

40 Gladys Mazibuko Rd, Morningside, Durban, 4001, South Africa
A local favorite for more than 15 years, Market showcases fresh, local ingredients and several vegetarian (and vegan) dishes that change depending on the season. The restaurant is also one of the few spots in Durban that serves breakfast all day,...
The Chairman

146 Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Point, Durban, 4001, South Africa
If you’re looking to wind down after a long day of sightseeing and maybe even meet some locals, look no further than The Chairman. The jazz club attracts a diverse crowd with its laid-back vibe and live music, making it the perfect place to...
