The Perfect Day in Durban

The perfect day in Durban begins with watching the sun rise over the vast expanse of water before you. Next, run along the beachfront Golden Mile, rent a surfboard and head straight for the waves, or tour South Africa’s largest port city by air on a helicopter charter. Activities like climbing the arch at Moses Mabhida Stadium, shopping in the trendy Station Drive Precinct, and guided tours of the Muthi Market are also worth including in your plans. When hunger strikes, be sure to get some of Durban’s famous Afro-Indian food, followed by a drink at one of the city’s hottest jazz clubs.