Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Most Romantic Wedding Destinations

Collected by Maggie Fuller , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
24% of all weddings are destination weddings—and there's no better way to celebrate such a milestone than by traveling. From all-inclusive beach resorts to spectacular cathedrals and sprawling countryside estates, there's a dream destination for any style of wedding, whether you're looking for something elegantly iconic or a diamond in the rough.
Save Place

Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach

2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Built in 1901, the legendary "First Lady of Waikiki" blends Victorian architecture with a golden beach and turquoise seas. Putting a luxury hotel in a deserted backwater was a bold move—but one that paid off. Tourism took off here and the...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Carmel Valley Ranch

1 Old Ranch Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, USA
The chicken coop is nearly as popular as the spa at this family-friendly resort in the foothills of California’s Santa Lucia Mountains. Guests are invited to visit the coop to learn about the resident Rhode Island Red and Barred Plymouth...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Magnolia Plantation & Gardens

3550 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, USA
A visit to a Charleston historic plantation is typically on every traveler’s itinerary, but choosing which one can prove difficult. Magnolia Plantation & Gardens makes its case with Lowcountry wilderness rather than tamed rows and...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Place D'Armes Hotel & Suites

55 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H2Y 1K9, Canada
Handily situated two minutes from the subway, and at the junction of three of the city’s most popular tourist neighborhoods, the Hotel Place d’Armes makes for an easy, car-free vacation. Situated in a beautifully restored stone...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Glenmere Mansion

634 Pine Hill Rd, Chester, NY 10918, USA
An hour’s drive north of New York City, you’ll find this hotel and its marble bathhouse, where you can warm yourself on a heated stone table. In the Turkish Soap massage, guests are scrubbed with castile soap and exfoliated with a traditional kesa...
More Details >
Save Place

Rosewood Mayakoba

México 307, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Secluded and service-oriented are the adjectives that best describe Rosewood Mayakoba, a resort in Playa del Carmen that opened in 2008. At 1,600 acres, the resort is expansive, offering plenty of room for guests to feel that they have their own...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
It may be only 22 miles west of San Juan, but Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve feels a world away. The resort has a spectacular location on a three-mile stretch of beach on Puerto Rico’s north shore, where Clara Livingston once ran...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Leblon

After going to a friend's wedding in Belo Horizonte, I could not leave Brazil before visiting the "Cidade Maravilhosa." Leblon Beach in Rio de Janeiro is a must. Rio is so vibrant, and what a better place to experience the city's culture than the...
More Details >
Save Place

Ulusaba Private Game Reserve

Sabi Sand Reserve, Mpumalanga, 1242, South Africa
Tennis, swimming, stargazing, and photography classes are standard summer camp activities here. Guests can also view elephants or hippos from a treehouse lookout. Rope bridges connect the 11 canopy suites of the Safari Lodge, recently updated with...
More Details >
Save Place

The Oberoi Rajvilas

Babaji Ka Modh, Goner Rd, Jagdish Colony, Prem Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302031, India
Situated on 32 acres of land on the outskirts of Jaipur—but still a quick drive from the city’s historic forts and palaces—this massive hotel mixes traditional Rajasthani style with modern amenities. Although there are a number...
More Details >
Save Place

Abbaye de Villers-la-Ville

Rue de l'Abbaye 55, 1495 Villers-la-Ville, Belgium
The Abbaye de Villers (Villers Abbey), situated in the commune of Villers-la-Ville (Belgium) in grounds of more than 36 hectares, is a destination site imbued with history and emotion. It was founded in the 12th century, under the aegis of Saint...
More Details >
Save Place

Mirabell Palace and Gardens

Mirabellplatz, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Follow the sound of music to the iconic Mirabell Palace and Gardens, where Fräulein Maria and the von Trapp children delightfully sang "Do-Re-Mi." Mirabell has become a dream destination for marriage ceremonies, boasting what some call the...
More Details >
Save Place

Tiamo Resort & Spa

Unnamed Road, The Bahamas
It is not quite accurate to say that this 13-room beachfront property on sparsely populated South Andros Island is off the beaten path. Sure, there are no roads to bring you here, and the only neighbors are the denizens of the 125-acre nature...
More Details >
Save Place

Blue Cave Castle

Lighthouse Rd, Port Antonio, Jamaica
There's a reason Blue Cave Castle (affectionately dubbed "BCC" by return visitors) has a following. Designed in the shape of a castle, it's impossible to miss this dominating blue structure on Negril's cliff side. Tower rooms offer dramatic views...
More Details >
Save Place

Nimb Hotel

Bernstorffsgade 5, 1577 København, Denmark
Within the walls of the historic Tivoli Gardens sits this Moorish-inspired house, built in 1909 for the Nimb family’s culinary empire. It's an intimate tribute to the vintage amusement park, classic Danish style, and the gourmet dining that...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Lough Eske Castle

Lougheask Demesne, Lough Eske, Co. Donegal, Ireland
While some castle hotels can feel a bit dusty—with all those heavy curtains and canopy beds—the Lough Eske Castle Hotel feels more airy and contemporary than you’d expect from a 150-year-old castle. Located near Donegal Town in the northern part...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World