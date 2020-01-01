The Moroccan Experience
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
Morocco enjoys an exalted reputation as much for its rich culture as its breathtaking landscape. And at such a short distance from Paris, it's a crime that I still haven't gone exploring. But from what I've read, heard and seen in countless photographs, the highlights below guarantee an experience to remember.
Medina, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
This nearly 1,000-year-old mansion has been furnished with pieces made by local craftspeople. Owner Ina Krug works with a team of experts to arrange everything from a camel safari to a customized shopping trip through the souks. Each room has its...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
Riad Laarous, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Everything glitters in this breathtaking shop: antique Berber silver, amber jewelry, inlaid mother-of-pearl furniture, and ceramic bowls full of gleaming beads and stones. 3 Fhal Chidmi, Rue Mouassine, 212/(0) 24-442-2578. This appeared in the...
Avenue Ben Mohamed El Alaoui, N° 1 Takharbicht، Laayoune Rcif، Fes 30200, Morocco
Probably one of my favorite souvenirs from Morocco are the mini tagines I bought from a friend's shop and a pottery factory we visited in Fes, where these mini tagines were also available in what I've been told are the city's emblematic blue and...
Fes, Morocco
From Fes, Morocco, we headed East to the Sahara Desert, where we stayed in a tent village, rode camels to tiny villages, and walked for miles in surreal sand dunes.
Rue Yves St Laurent By A-Maps، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
In 1923, the artist Jacques Majorelle acquired a four-acre plot of land just outside the center of Marrakech. Inspired by numerous travels around the country to paint scenes of village life, and funded by painting more illustrious portraits such...
Rue Abou Abbas El Sebti، 40000, Morocco
Commissioned in 2006 by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, Royal Mansour is like a medina within the city’s Medina. Fifty-three private riads, each three stories high, feel like mini-palaces, with open-air courtyards and on-call butlers....
Circuit de la palmeraie, Douar Abiad, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
No trip to Marrakesh is complete without a camel ride, right? We took a short taxi ride from the medina to La Palmeraie, a palm grove about 20 minutes from the city center. Off the main road of La Palmeraie were guides here and there, waiting with...
Situated not far from Meknes, between Fes and Rabat, the Roman ruins of Volubilis stand as a testament to a culture that changed the world forever. In the fertile area that the ruined city is located, it's difficult to remember you're in Morocco....
Tiznit 85000, Morocco
Without a doubt, I miss Moroccan mint tea. Not only do I often think back on that perfectly brewed, overly sweetened cup of gunpowder green tea brewed with fresh spearmint leaves, but I remember the ritual itself. When I traveled in Morocco, our...
