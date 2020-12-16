Where are you going?
The Magic, Spirit and Color of Balinese Festivals

Collected by Chip Conley , Festival Correspondent
Another day. Another festival. With more than 20,000 temples on this Indonesian island of nearly 4 million people, every day is a holiday. I came here for the first time 18 years ago and my experience was awe-inspiring. From Tumpek Landep, a grand celebration of various objects, to ritualistic cremation ceremonies and traditional village odalans, no place on earth celebrates collective effervescence more frequently than Bali. I've returned a dozen times and think of it as my second home.
A Tooth-Filing Ceremony

Jl. Raya Singapadu, Singapadu Kaler, Sukawati, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
For every Hindu in Bali, the tooth-filing ceremony (potong gigi in Indonesian or mesangih or mepandes in Balinese) is a riteof passage for teenagers, one of severalcoming-of-age ceremonies. The filing down of the canine teeth is symbolic of the...
Bali in Photos

Jl. Surapati, Tua, Marga, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 80116, Indonesia
The sun's gift to the island of Bali (Island of the God's and Devotion) for Valentine's Day...my eyes will never forget.
