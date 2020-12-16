The Magic, Spirit and Color of Balinese Festivals

Another day. Another festival. With more than 20,000 temples on this Indonesian island of nearly 4 million people, every day is a holiday. I came here for the first time 18 years ago and my experience was awe-inspiring. From Tumpek Landep, a grand celebration of various objects, to ritualistic cremation ceremonies and traditional village odalans, no place on earth celebrates collective effervescence more frequently than Bali. I've returned a dozen times and think of it as my second home.