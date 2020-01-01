The Magic of Marfa
Collected by Lindsey E Keeler , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I have to say I had my doubts when, in search of a lunch spot during our final day in Marfa, a local shop owner sent us to Fat Lyle's. I didn't know what to make of the unique name of the food stand. But I would put my preconceptions aside and...
Save Place
802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I fell in love. I fell in love with the town of Marfa. Safari tents. Stand alone bathtubs. Vintage trailers. Twinkle lights. Hammocks. An off the beaten path campground takes you to another world. You can choose to stay in one of their hip vintage...
Save Place
14880 US-90, Valentine, TX 79854, USA
You find yourself driving down U.S. 90 through a barren, empty area in West Texas when you come across what looks like a Prada store. Trust me when I say you're not seeing a desert mirage. Prada Marfa isn't a store it's a permanent sculpture by...
Save Place
305 S Spring St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I just got back from Marfa, Texas and I can't stop thinking about this pizza. It's a problem. I mean I lived in New York where you have access to some pretty amazing pizza. It's been almost a week and I still can't get the margherita pizza from...
Save Place
108 E San Antonio St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
Ballroom Marfa plays a major role in the contemporary art and culture of this little town in West Texas. It's an old converted dancehall that showcases dynamic art through visual arts, film, music and performance. They really focus on serving the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever