The Lux Side of Paris
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
Usually my visits to Paris involve living off baguettes and croissants while strolling rue after rue until my feet fall off. Now that I've experienced the lux side of the City of Light I might never be the same.
111 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75003 Paris, France
Walking on Blvd Beaumarchais, you can find some real Parisian gems. One of them is Merci, a well known chic, ethnic concept store, hidden at the back of a courtyard in number 111 of the Boulevard. At the entrance to the store, there is an old red...
74 Rue Amelot, 75011 Paris, France
Les Jardins du Marais is an Art Deco property in the heart of historic Paris that offers one of the largest number of rooms in any one place, anywhere in the city. Several buildings surround a charming courtyard and lux details such as velvet and...
1 Rue Thérèse, 75001 Paris, France
It's not always easy to discover the most luxurious homes, palaces and stores that Paris has to offer because often the best ones are hidden away from the eyes of tourists and the masses. Enter: Discover Walks. An art curator and historian can...
75009 Paris, France
Galeries Lafayette Haussmann is worth a visit if only to stand under its magnificent glass dome. The family business has survived as a one-stop-shopping hub for five generations, thanks to steady innovation and an emphasis on high fashion and...
4 Rue d'Anjou, 75008 Paris, France
The staple nightlife spot for all things Asian in Paris now has a brand new sibling, the Buddha Bar Hotel. Its private suites, which begin at 4,000 euros a night, preserve the very best of old Paris and mix it with all that is iconic about the...
37 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
The façade may be classic, the doormen crisp, and the location tony, but once inside Le Royal Monceau, you’ll feel an independent, unexpectedly edgy spirit running through this luxury hotel. Opened in 1928, the historic spot, now part of the...
