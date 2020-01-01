The List :)
Collected by Kim F
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
6 King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Shoppers, restaurant connoisseurs, travelers, and cultural enthusiasts will find the impressively designed Madinat Jumeirah a treat for all their passions. This area, once the residence of pearl divers, fishermen, and traders, is now home to many...
Trg bana Josipa Jelačića, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
An elegant square lined with grand 19th-century buildings, Ban Jelačić is a great spot to feel the city’s pulse. It often plays host to fairs and performances, as well as locals chatting under the sculpture of Ban Josip Jelačić or the...
Dubai Marina - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The visual harmony between the high-rise buildings and the shimmering water of the canal can almost lull you into forgetting that Dubai Marina is a man-made development. Built in 2003, Dubai Marina is a residential area, yet it has generous...
2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Built in 1901, the legendary "First Lady of Waikiki" blends Victorian architecture with a golden beach and turquoise seas. Putting a luxury hotel in a deserted backwater was a bold move—but one that paid off. Tourism took off here and the...
Old City, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Jaffa, the oldest seaport in the world, is home to a vibrant multiethnic community of Muslims, Christians, and Jews next to Tel Aviv. Archaeology and ancient documents show that Jaffa has been in existence as a port city for more than 4,000...
Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
The best time to visit Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India is just after sunrise, when parrots and pigeons fly overhead, the streets are still relatively quiet, and the sky casts a golden haze over the waterfront in Apollo Bunder. Built to honor King...
Passeig de Gràcia, 43, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
It’s one of the most recognizable facades on Passeig de Gràcia: a modernist fantasy of undulating stone, brightly colored mosaics, and stained glass—one that could only come from the mind of famed Catalan architect Antoni...
rynek Starego Miasta, 00-001 Warszawa, Poland
Warsaw is one of those cities that may not be on the top 5 tourist destinations, but it will completely surprise you. Head to the old town and you will find incredibly beautiful and colorful architecture. The buildings were reconstructed after...
Tanzania
Serengeti National Park is the ideal place to spot the big five: elephants, lions, leopards, Cape buffalo, and rhinos. You can take a road trip from Arusha to the Ngorongoro Crater, a grassy crater outside the park that’s home to a huge...
Beyazıt, Kalpakçılar Cd. No:22, 34126 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Soon after conquering Constantinople and defeating the Byzantines in 1453, Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II commissioned the beginnings of the Grand Bazaar to reinvigorate trade with the city. More than 550 years later, the bazaar is one of the oldest...
Budapest, Széchenyi Lánchíd, 1051 Hungary
Nothing's more romantic than strolling across a bridge with a beloved, but this bridge means more than just amor—Széchenyi Chain Bridge was the first structure across the Danube in Hungary, built in the mid-1800s and, as a suspension...
Mahlerovy sady 1, 130 00 Praha 3, Czechia
The Zizkov TV tower was built in the latter half of the 1980s and there were rumors that the Soviets built the tower to block out radio transmissions from the West. Locals have hated the 700-foot high structure since day one,...
Na Kampě 508/15, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
On most days in Prague, it feels like every tourist in town has gathered on the Charles Bridge. And for good reason — this 14th-century cobblestone span crosses the Vltava River, connecting the Old Town with the Lesser Town (Mala...
1670 DeHart Rd, Kelowna, BC V1W 4N6, Canada
After returning from the Wine Bloggers' Conference in Penticton just a short 45 minute drive from my home of Kelowna the first thing I wanted to write about didn't have anything to do with wine at all but honey. During the pre-conference excursion...
1732 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Perfectly located in South Beach on Collins Avenue, the Catalina Hotel & Beach Club is across the street from some of the priciest hotels in the area, including the SLS, Surfcomber, and the Delano to name a few. It’s also just a block more away...
KWS Central Workshop Gate, off, Nairobi, Kenya
The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust rescues orphaned baby elephants from the wild, nurturing and raising them through the grief of losing their families, and then eases them back into their natural habitat when they are old and strong...
Cnr Shields Street &, Grafton St, Cairns City QLD 4870, Australia
I had planned to learn to scuba dive and explore the Great Barrier Reef from below its blue waters. However, after the mandatory medical exam, it seemed my mostly inactive asthma would keep me looking at the Reef from topside its waves. This ended...
HONOKEANA COVE RENTAL ASS’N LLC, 5255 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
People define Aloha in many different ways. I think of Aloha as a state of peacefulness that comes from an appreciation for the beauty and fragility of life, combined with compassion and respect for the people and creatures we live among. When I...
8-14 Madden Street, Auckland CBD, Wynyard Quarter 1010, New Zealand
First developed when the city hosted the Rugby World Cup in 2011, the harborside Wynyard Quarter has quickly become a favorite destination for Aucklanders. Restaurants, cafés, and bars are especially popular on weekends—standouts...
Milford Sound Visitor Centre, Milford Sound Hwy 94, Milford Sound 9679, New Zealand
It's probably one of the most recommended activities for travelers headed to New Zealand's south island and it sure doesn't disappoint. A cruise on Milford Sound is an absolute must on any visit to Fiordland. With the gorgeous blue water, the...
Rock Stone Pond, Belize
Just 45-minutes north of Belize City, Altun Ha is a complex of Mayan ruins dating back hundreds of years. Once the "treasury" for the Mayan people, Altun Ha is one of the most important Mayan sites in the country. Go on a tour of the place with...
Belize
I was so nervous watching them. Daddy had daughter on his back crossing the suspension bridge. Daddy had no free hand holding daughter because he had both his hands tight on the bridge to maintain balance. Once you've got to the other side, the...
Chiquibil Forest Reserve, Belize
My favorite ruins in Caracol were not necessarily the most grandiose, but the ones least excavated so it felt like you were discovering it yourself.
