The land of Genghis Khan
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
I am dreaming of the day when I will visit Mongolia.
Khoroo 1, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
I wanted to go on a trip that was off the beaten path and so I picked Mongolia. I knew it was going to be quite an effort to get there so I wanted to make the most of it. I timed my trip to coincide with the Naadam Festival which is three day...
East Asia
With no roads in Western Mongolia, it's pretty easy to get lost. While participating in the Mongol Rally (driving from London to Mongolia), we were challenged in many ways. However in Mongolia our challenge was directions! With a map of the...
East Asia
There aren't that many rivers in Mongolia but for some odd reason, every one of the handful of bridges we came across were crooked and in all the wrong directions. For some other odd reason, although every bridge was wide enough for us to drive...
Cross over the border from Western Siberia (Russia) into Mongolia and you will have entered one of the most scenic places in the world. The sky stretches out to infinity and the dirt path seems to lead on into nothingness. It's my perfect Zen...
Murun, Mongolia
Every culture seems to have its own ways of making wishes and prayers. I’ve tossed many a coin into many a fountain and blown out many a candle on a cake. In Mongolia, the tradition revolves around the ovoo, a large stone cairn. Ovoos serve mainly...
East Asia
I bumped into this adorable toddler and her grandmother in a very remote village in Mongolia. It was her cute face, scraped chin and all, that first caught my eye. However, her necklace really got my attention. I immediately recognized the beads...
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Not known for its tourist attractions, Ulaanbaatar shouldn't be ignored just because it "ain't gonna win no beauty contest". One thing I did here was go to a traditional throat singing performance, which was surprisingly impressive. I think I...
Terelj Rd, Mongolia
At Terelj National Park on the edge of the Gobi was the first - and probably last - time that I had a hawk sit on my arm. The Mongolian falconer was very patient with me and you can see by the look I got from the bird, just who was in charge...
