The Greatest Block in Brussels
Collected by Afar Magazine
As the city shakes off its staid image, one street shines: Rue des Chartreux, where the trendy boutiques and galleries champion pretty Belgian things to give (and get). By Andrew Sessa. This appeared in the November/December 2015 issue.
Save Place
Rue des Chartreux 36, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Set in a former nightclub known as the Gentleman, Centreville traffics in, appropriately, men’s clothing: minimalist streetwear from Belgian label Arternative, plus accoutrements from international indie brands, like canvas bicycle bags from Japan...
Save Place
Rue des Chartreux 19, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Freshly minted Diito Dansaert is just the design store you’d expect from its founders, two architects and an interior designer. You’ll find pieces from the furniture world’s elite: Tom Dixon’s pendant lamps, Carl Hansen’s wishbone chairs, plus a...
Save Place
A true area pioneer, Maison d’Art Actuel des Chartreux established itself here in 1986 and now offers six residencies to emerging visual artists, most of them Brussels based. Wander through the warehouse-like space, which might be filled with neon...
Save Place
4, Rue des Chartreux, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
A.M. Sweet, a tearoom and confiserie, offers a cozy hideout for weary shoppers. Perk up over a cup of Mariage Freres tea and the pave bruxellois (cake made with butter cookies and layered with coffee buttercream) while checking your list to see...
Save Place
Blender01 has a knack for surfacing the most covetable design curios, including hard-to-find Belgian brands. Keep an eye out for Monsieur Madame’s tote bags hand-printed with graphic maps of Brussels neighborhoods and the embroidered sweatshirts...
Save Place
Just a short walk from Rue des Chartreux, the annual Winter Wonders event fills three plazas from late November to early January. It’s wonderfully cheesy, traditional fun: a sound-and-light show, a soaring Christmas tree, and even a Ferris wheel....
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25