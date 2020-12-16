The Great American Burger
Collected by Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
300 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309, USA
Serving gourmet burgers (not brains…) to downtown Des Moines since 2011, there's a Zombie burger for everyone. Adventurous eaters will love the Undead Elvis burger with peanut butter, fried bananas and bacon and lovers of fried food will order The...
Save Place
209 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601, USA
Mark and Larkin Hammond own several restaurants in the Greenville area and this upscale burger joint of theirs is really tasty. The burgers are a custom beef blend, perfectly cooked and come piled high with luscious high-end cheeses, bacon,...
Save Place
208 SW 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA
Get a burger any way you like at this casual Florida burger joint. You want thick cut bacon, sautéed onions and mushrooms, brie and no bun with lots of dipping sauces? Well, that one was mine so get your own. Since you can design your own burger...
Save Place
1201 16th St Mall Space 106, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Smashburger is fast food the way that In-n-Out is fast food. The service is faster than a sit down restaurant and there are locations all over the west coast but the food is fresh and higher quality than most fast food places. Smashburger also...
Save Place
2900 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Back in 2010 Lady Gaga tweeted that she loved the burgers at Kuma’s Corner and today there are still waiting lines out the door just to have lunch. You think that’s the Gaga or the burger? I know that we waited for a good hour to get a table at...
Save Place
3009, 87 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103, USA
I wouldn't expect a Canadian burger restaurant in Memphis but their burgers are dang good. This one is called "Memphis' Best" (a winner at the 2012 Best Burger Festival) and had avocado, fried egg and some sort of delicious herb mayo. I don't know...
Save Place
800 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Why the best burger in Chicago is served at a bar with a Frenchname might be a question for the ages. But rather than question it, just go there! The single burger at Au Cheval is actually a double, and don't evenask about the double cheeseburger!...
Save Place
1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225, USA
In the past decade, hamburgers have proven to be incredibly versatile. They now come stuffed with foie gras, topped with a vertical mile of condiments or in challenging sizes that would feed a third world nation. In this world of new burgers,...
Save Place
11 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
Sometimes a night out in Cincinnati leaves you feeling a bit peckish and your feet will automatically head to Madonna's around midnight. Madonna's is a sticky floor dive bar in downtown Cincy with story-telling bartenders who remember your face...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25