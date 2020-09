The Giving Trees: Enchanted Forests

Maybe it's the hush of the leaves or the the crack of my foot onto started twigs that leads me to believe I'm being "announced" into the forest. That my entry is now known to all the fairies and sprites and creatures watching from under brush, behind trees, and in the canopies. The term "enchanted" only seems applicable to forests, where the trees stand like sentries guarding a magical place.