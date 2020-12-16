The Food of L.A.
Collected by Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador
With so many options. Where does one start?
Save Place
863 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005, USA
Palsaik Samgyupsal, which means, "Eight Colors of Pork," is a divine discovery for a bacon lover like myself. Seriously, what can be better than a restaurant that specializes in flavored bacon? You can't help but salivate as marinated slices of...
Save Place
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA...
Save Place
801 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
When thinking of coffee shops in Los Angeles, Intelligentsia likely comes to mind. While they have the corners of creativity covered on opposite sides of town (Venice and Silverlake), Coffee Commissary, in the new 801 North complex on Fairfax...
Save Place
7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
I considered posting a wider frame of the interior of this place. Then I looked at this photo, and thought of the burger... and I figured that you wouldn't mind a tighter take on the food. Besides, most people bitch and moan about the wallpaper...
Save Place
Cafe Dulce does amazing Japanese style donuts in Little Tokyo, Downtown LA. It is in the centre of Little Tokyo, surrounded by lots of Japanese shops and restaurants, as well as a Japanese grocery store. The area is a short walk from Chinatown and...
Save Place
6504 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Late at night the streets of Hollywood are lined with illegal grill carts perfectly positioned on the sidewalks outside of concert venues, clubs and bars. With your first step into the night air, your nostrils are immediately flooded with the...
Save Place
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
My deep love for macarons is no surprise to anyone that knows me, so it's no wonder that after trying perhaps the finest ever in Paris, I'd look for a temporary fix in Los Angeles. This quest led to the discovery of Bottega Louie, one of my...
Save Place
395 Santa Monica Pl #300, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
A shopping mall is probably the last place you’d look for a quality brunch, but Sonoma Wine Garden in the Santa Monica Place mall may be the best boozy brunch in Los Angeles. With ocean views and cozy cushioned seating, you are transported from...
Save Place
5410 W San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
On the outskirts of East LA, Golden Road laid its foundation to lead the local craft beer movement into commercial success. At the company's headquarters in Atwater Village, visitors can tour the warehouse brewery (where the juice that fills their...
Save Place
856 Vermont Ave B, Los Angeles, CA 90005, USA
Smack in the middle of Los Angeles, Korea Town has long been known as the hub of Korean culture in California. Of course, Korean cuisine is a very important part of this culture, and this is what Soowon Galbi does very well. Let me me start by...
Save Place
Superba Snack Bar in Venice, California is one of the best lunch spots on the West Side, with a varied menu that delivers on taste. The sandwiches are 'classics' that have been updated and done extremely well—their version of a BLT, for example,...
Save Place
4017 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505, USA
Right in the thick of studio row in Burbank is Gindi Thai which serves really great Thai food and inventive sushi. It is bright and cheery with lots of light, which is perfect for watching studio executives make or break people's careers as they...
Save Place
4135 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230, USA
Next to a strip mall orthodox church and a Radio Shack, this decidedly un-glam Burmese restaurant serves some of the most memorable Burmese dishes I've had outside of Myanmar. The delectable halal fare isn't just for Muslims—though you'll see it...
Save Place
805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301, USA
Randy’s massive donut sign atop the roof of its drive-thru and walk-up bakery has been an L.A. landmark since it opened in 1953. It even reached celebrity status and was featured in films, including Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks! While the giant...
Save Place
225 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
There is nothing "misfit" about this restaurant pub. The restaurant opens onto Santa Monica Boulevard close enough to the beach to smell the salt air in the breeze. Located in the historic art deco "Clock Tower" building (1929) the restaurant/bar...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25