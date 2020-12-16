The Best Wine Bars in New York City
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
Red, white, rosé, sparkling: Find it all at these wine bars.
Walk into what, at first glance, might strike you as an awfully New England wine bar and grab a seat at the wood expanse right inside the door. It is an oasis in Clinton Hill, a neighborhood still gentrifying. Get comfortable. There's free WiFi,...
283 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10023, USA
At Salumeria Rosi, the seating is cramped and the conversations from people around you can spill into your own whether you will then to or not. It matters little because the wine list is exceptional, the servers are all knowledgeable even if you...
65 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA
I stumbled upon Winebar while looking for nearby watering holes one day while using 'Scoutmob' in the East Village and I couldn't have been more happy that I did when I saw one of my favorite Spanish whites available by-the-glass. Sitting outdoors...
155 Varick St, New York, NY 10013, USA
City Winery is one of those rare places that does many things well. The fully-functioning winery is also an event venue that hosts live music performances as well as food and wine classes; plus, it serves food, too. The menu is...
211 W Broadway # 1, New York, NY 10013, USA
Maslow 6 is an exceptional wine store. Owner Keri Jackson Kunzle organizes her store by intensity with, generally speaking, whites toward the front and reds to the back. Instead of bottles from the predictable countries alone, she also features...
240 9th Ave, New York, NY 10001, USA
Txikito is a Basque restaurant in Chelsea, a great spot after checking out the High Line. A bottle of Txakolina wine was poured in the authentic Basque fashion: from on high, to aerate the light wine and give it a little fizz. Our meal was...
