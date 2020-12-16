The Best Way to See San Francisco: Walk or Bike
Collected by Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor
Golden Gate Bridge, California, USA
There is perhaps no landmark of San Francisco, and perhaps even the entire state of California, more iconic than the Golden Gate Bridge. This much-photographed bridge spans the Golden Gate, the strait separating San Francisco (to the south) and...
Filbert St, San Francisco, CA, USA
In a city as steep and hilly as San Francisco, it’s no surprise there are some noteworthy stairways. On the east side of Telegraph Hill, the Filbert Steps reign as some of the most popular in the city. They wend their way up to the iconic Coit...
16th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
The 16th Avenue Tiled Steps Project in the Inner Sunset is a reflection of the city’s creative spirit. Artists Aileen Barr and Colette Crutcher led the initiative to cover a stairway in mosaics inspired by the Santa Teresa Steps in Rio de Janeiro....
Battery to Bluffs Trail, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
Embark on the Batteries to Bluffs Trail to explore San Francisco’s craggy western shoreline. This hike in the Presidio snakes along imposing cliffs that loom over the Pacific Ocean. Wander through gun batteries, dip your toes in a spring, and take...
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA, USA
Golden Gate Park was formed out of an expanse of sand dunes to the west of the city in the nineteenth century—a history that is still discernible in the rolling topography of much of the park’s more than 1,000 acres. Over 13 million...
Elk St and Chenery Street, San Francisco, CA 94127, USA
A canyon may be the last thing you expect to see sandwiched between two residential areas in a major city. But Glen Canyon Park blends in seamlessly with the neighborhoods of Glen Park and Diamond Heights, offering a respite from city life. At 70...
San Francisco, CA, USA
Even if you live here, exploringSan Francisco's eclectic neighborhoods makes a fun day out, and with City Guides, it's also free. Founded in 1978, the nonprofit organization has more than 200 trained volunteers who lead history and architectural...
San Francisco, CA, USA
If the walls of San Francisco’s iconic Victorian row houses could talk, they would have a lot to say. The next best option for hearing their tales is a tour with Jay Gifford, a veteran San Franciscan who restored his own Victorian home. He runs a...
San Francisco, CA, USA
San Francisco has had a long love affair with chocolate. Known for the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company stores that dot the city, it’s also home to a number of artisan chocolate makers. You can run the gamut of cacao confections during the three-hour...
San Francisco, CA, USA
If you're hungry to experience San Francisco’s neighborhoods alongside its culinary traditions, take a tour with Foodie Adventures. Founded in 2007 by Chef Chris Milano, Foodie Adventures offers three tour choices to satisfy your palate: the...
Stockton St Tunnel, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
There are several Chinatowns in the Bay Area, but this 24-block one is the oldest—not just in San Francisco, but in all of North America. The first record of Chinese settlers in San Francisco dates their arrival to 1848, but the gold rush a...
