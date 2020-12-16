The Best Waters of the World
Taking a plunge from our overwater bungalow was the start to yet another perfect day. We had a great time staying at the Intercontinental Moorea with our kids. The water is spectacular for swimming, snorkeling and all kinds of watersports. We all...
When in Bora Bora, Tahitian pearls are a girl’s best friend. Often known as "black pearls," they actually come in all sorts of colors, including black, blue, green, and pink. Even though the pearls aren’t produced in this...
Thera 847 00, Greece
Santorini should be experience by "Donkey". The sense of the Donkey wanting to either walking off the cliff or run over walking humans is so funny. Yet, so freaking scary. During the ride my donkey was moving quite fast up the stairs, the reason...
