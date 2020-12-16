The Best Walking and Biking in Australia

Don your hat and your good-grip shoes, slip on the zinc and pack a Vegemite sandwich - literally take to the hills and the pathways, the forests and the coastline, the desert and the lakes for the best walks Australia has on offer. From Blue Mountain hikes to coastal walks in Sydney to a five-day trek in Tasmania, even peddling around Melbourne on a push-bike - we've traipsed around the country to discover the best 22 ways to see Australia on foot (and bike).