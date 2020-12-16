The Best Things to Do in Western Australia
In the southwest corner of Western Australia, the Margaret River region is a land of extremes. World-class waves crash near laid-back beach towns such as Busselton, and manicured vineyards produce some of the country’s top wines among ancient forests and limestone caves. Three hours north, Perth is considered the most remote capital in the world. But that hasn’t stopped the city from raising its profile with creative venues, first-rate food and wine, and a series of reinvigorated neighborhoods.
Stevens Rd, Margaret River WA 6285, Australia
Leeuwin Estate is famous for its outdoor concerts and its “Art Series” wines, whose labels are emblazoned with contemporary Australian art. Enjoy a wine flight on the deck before exploring the subterranean gallery, which exhibits paintings by John...
31 Cape Clairault Rd, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
Pick one of 10 villas at Injidup Spa Retreat to be your Aussie beach pad. Each features a jarrah-wood deck and private pool as well as a kitchen stocked with organic Busselton eggs and a bottle of Lamont’s Quartet white wine. Draw back the...
20 Auger Way, Margaret River WA 6285, Australia
Learn about the indigenous Wardandi people on guide Josh Whiteland’s Koomal Dreaming bush walk. It ends with a didgeridoo performance inside Ngilgi Cave. Bushtucker Tours leads canoe trips that focus on native foods (shown), fauna, and medicinal...
Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park, 1267 Cape Naturaliste Rd, Naturaliste WA 6281, Australia
A lighthouses has a huge responsibility to ships passing through its territory, a tall order if you will pardon the pun! So when I arrived at Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse in Dunsborough, to find the shortest lighthouse I've ever seen -- I didn't...
490 Seven Day Rd, Manjimup WA 6258, Australia
Manjimup, east of Margaret River, produces Périgord truffles between May and August. With the Wine & Truffle Co., Australia’s largest cultivator, guests can follow labradors as they sniff for truffles beneath oak and hazel trees. Afterward, lunch...
104 Marine Parade, Cottesloe WA 6011, Australia
Situated across the road from Perth's most famous stretch of sand, the Cottesloe Hotel inherited a classic Aussie address. The downstairs pub is more than a century old, but the patio has been reinvented as the Beach Club, a sprawling beer garden...
40 Mews Rd, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
The Little Creatures microbrewery, housed in a converted shed overlooking the waters of Fishing Boat Harbour, was founded in 2000. After a morning spent exploring historic Fremantle, repair to the brewery’s convivial outdoor terrace and order one...
7 Marrinup Dr, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
The Studio Gallery and Bistro, inspired by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion, showcases the country’s rich arts and crafts culture. Many of the works draw inspiration from nature. Vessels from Pippin Drysdale’s “Tanami Mapping”...
Print Hall. Brookfield Place. 125 St George's Terrace, Perth WA 6000, Australia
The old print house for The West Australian newspaper has been reborn as the ambitious multi-venue Print Hall Bar & Dining Room. The printing presses are long gone, but the space’s soaring columns and intricate art deco details remain. The ground...
100 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000, Australia
A little out of place in Perth’s St. Georges Terrace business strip, Greenhouse Restaurant is a delicious dining experiment, built with 100 percent recyclable materials. Beat the crowds and arrive for breakfast, when executive chef Matt Stone...
REAR, 222 William St, Northbridge WA 6000, Australia
Bringing two of Perth’s current obsessions—rooftop bars and throwback cocktails—together, the Mechanics Institute exudes old-school industrial cool. Look for the laneway entrance next to the beloved burger joint Flipside (order from the bar and...
