The Best Things to Do in Western Australia

In the southwest corner of Western Australia, the Margaret River region is a land of extremes. World-class waves crash near laid-back beach towns such as Busselton, and manicured vineyards produce some of the country’s top wines among ancient forests and limestone caves. Three hours north, Perth is considered the most remote capital in the world. But that hasn’t stopped the city from raising its profile with creative venues, first-rate food and wine, and a series of reinvigorated neighborhoods.