The Best Things to Do in Vancouver

This lively, cosmopolitan city in British Columbia is cradled by extreme natural beauty. It’s also home to Canada’s mildest climate, making it a destination for outdoor fun like skiing Grouse Mountain and watching the world’s rarest orcas. Whether you choose adventures extreme—crossing the Capilano Suspension Bridge—or far more gentle—touring the Vancouver Aquarium, you'll find your place in the city.