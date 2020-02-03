The Best Things to Do in Tasmania
This unusual contemporary art museum is located in a series of dimly lit caverns and tunnels built into the side of a cliff in Berriedale, a Hobart suburb. Inside, mind-bending installations include a stinky model of the human digestive...
Saddle-shaped Cradle Mountain is the state’s most popular peak and the starting point for the 64-kilometer (40-mile), six-day Overland Track. For day-trippers, there are quicker walks, including the Dove Lake Loop, which traverses temperate...
Mole Creek Karst National Park, along with the surrounding Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, offers subterranean streams and pools, plus at least 300 caves. At Marakoopa Cave, you’ll feel as though you’re in mother...
Known internationally for its 22,000 rhododendrons, plus a curated collection of plants and trees organized into “countries”—complete with purpose-built lakes, waterfalls, bridges and gazebos—Emu Valley is a tranquil way to...
The Burnie Regional Art Gallery, opened in 1978, features a small but strong holding of drawings, prints, photos, watercolors and gouache paintings by such leading Australian names as Bea Maddock, Sidney Nolan and Brett Whiteley. Nodding to the...
One of eight Tasmanian distilleries specializing in single-malt whiskey, Hellyers Road is Burnie’s local drop, and the top-selling whiskey in Australia. In addition to the Scottish-style stuff, Hellyers Road produces smooth vodka and warming...
Playing host to a large population of Tasmanian wildlife—plus American bison, monkeys and aquatic creatures including albino rainbow trout—Wings is a surprising find in this remote corner of Australia’s most remote...
The picturesque colonial village of Richmond, just 25 kilometers (15 miles) northeast of Hobart in the Coal River Valley, is packed full of history. Meander through the Georgian-style village’s quaint streetscapes with craft shops, antique...
One of Tasmania's top tourist attractions is the crumbling ruins of a penal colony, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit the penitentiary, where 60 stone buildings remain, for a sobering glimpse into the brutal lives of the 12,500...
Meet some of Australia’s native animals—including kangaroos, echidnas and quolls—at this wildlife sanctuary. The entrance fee includes a 45-minute tour (starting either at 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.) where you’ll see a Tasmanian...
Hobart’s oldest neighborhood got its name from a battery of guns set up on the promontory in 1818 to defend the town against potential invaders. And the little village has barely changed since. Amble along the sweet winding streets and...
Located on the eastern side of the Queen's Domain, the lush landscapes of the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens are home to 6,500 varieties of plants, including more than 400 Tasmanian species. Wander the peaceful Japanese garden, be awed by the...
An 80-minute drive from Hobart, this spine-tingling walk above the pristine forest canopy of the Tahune Forest is like chicken soup for the soul. Immerse yourself in nature, look down onto the magnificent treetops and enjoy the stunning panorama...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
- 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
- 3 Natural Wonders Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
- 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
- 5 Museums + Galleries The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum