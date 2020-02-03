The Best Things to Do in Tasmania

Where are you going?
Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Australia’s most remote state is arguably its most rewarding. Tasmania (“Tassie” to locals) features wild and rugged scenery, a thriving artisan food and drink scene, and one of the most talked-about art museums in the world. All the appeal of Tasmania—stunning scenery, empty beaches, weird wildlife—still applies. But now there’s even more to lure you way down under.
Hobart Wine Regions

60 Rowbottoms Rd, Granton TAS 7030, Australia
Two of Tasmania’s most abundant wine regions ripen within a 20-minute drive from Hobart. With a similar latitude to the famous wine regions of France and Germany, the Derwent and Cole valleys produce wines more like those of Europe than...
Salamanca Place

Salamanca Pl, Hobart TAS 7001, Australia
Hobart’s most famous cobblestoned square was once known for whalers and sailors. Today, it’s inhabited by artists and food purveyors, who mix and mingle every Saturday at the Salamanca Market—the largest outdoor market in ...
Museum of Old and New Art (MONA)

655 Main Rd, Berriedale TAS 7011, Australia

This unusual contemporary art museum is located in a series of dimly lit caverns and tunnels built into the side of a cliff in Berriedale, a Hobart suburb. Inside, mind-bending installations include a stinky model of the human digestive...

Huon Valley

Huon Valley, TAS, Australia
The Huon Valley, southwest of Hobart, has long been known for apple farming. More recently, cider has revived the industry, helping Tasmania live up to its moniker "the Apple Isle" once again. Four cideries—Willie...
Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park

Tasmania, Australia

Saddle-shaped Cradle Mountain is the state’s most popular peak and the starting point for the 64-kilometer (40-mile), six-day Overland Track. For day-trippers, there are quicker walks, including the Dove Lake Loop, which traverses temperate...

Freycinet Peninsula

Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
One of the star attractions of the savagely beautiful Freycinet Peninsula is this horseshoe-shaped beach with electric-blue waters. A hike (don’t be fooled by the Australian proclivity to refer to such excursions as “walks”) down...
Maria Island

Maria Island combines amazing scenery and history with unfazed forester kangaroos, Bennett's wallabies, wombats, and if you’re lucky, Tasmanian devils. The four-day Maria Island Walk has won many awards for its wilderness experience, which...
Southwest National Park

Tasmania 7001, Australia
The 53-mile South Coast Track is the most epic odyssey in Tasmania’s most epic national park. It’s challenging and requires camping, not to mention advanced mountaineering skills, but it’s worth the effort for the primordial...
Tasman Peninsula

Tasmania, Australia
This J-shaped peninsula southeast of Hobart is home to natural, historic, and man-made surprises. The Three Capes Track is an awe-inspiring way to take in the landscape, home to Australia’s tallest sea cliffs; Shipstern Bluff...
Marakoopa Cave and Honeycomb Cave

330 Mayberry Rd, Mayberry TAS 7304, Australia

Mole Creek Karst National Park, along with the surrounding Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, offers subterranean streams and pools, plus at least 300 caves. At Marakoopa Cave, you’ll feel as though you’re in mother...

Tarkine Wilderness

Corinna TAS 7321, Australia
Home to one of the largest remaining swaths of temperate rain forest in the world, dating to the supercontinent Gondwana, the Tarkine Wilderness is a stronghold for rare species including black cockatoos, wedge-tailed eagles, and spotted-tailed...
Mount Wellington

Mount Wellington, Wellington Park TAS 7054, Australia
Many great cities have a great mountain watching over them. For Hobart, that’s Mount Wellington. A 30-minute drive takes you to the Pinnacle, which affords 180-degree vistas over Hobart and the islands rising between the Tasman Sea and the...
Tamar Valley

7 Waldhorn Dr, Grindelwald TAS 7277, Australia
The drive from Launceston through the Tamar River Valley meanders for 37 miles past orchards, lavender farms, and more than 30 vineyards. For good vibes alongside your cool-climate wines, head to Goaty Hill, which occupies a beautiful perch in...
Mount Field National Park

66 Lake Dobson Rd, National Park TAS 7140, Australia
Located along the eastern border of the four-million-acre Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, the island’s first national park mixes swamp gums, stringybarks, and massive tree ferns with snow gums and deciduous beech trees at higher...
Makers' Workshop

2 Bass Hwy, Parklands TAS 7320, Australia
To purchase locally made paper items, whiskeys, wines, and cheeses, look no further than the Makers’ Workshop in Burnie. This history museum–cum–art center won a Tasmanian Architecture Award in 2010 for its iridescent glass...
Little Penguin Observation Centre

Parsonage Point, Parklands TAS 7320, Australia
From September to March, every evening around dusk, little (fairy) penguins noisily waddle around Parsonage Point on the western end of West Beach in Burnie to nest in their igloolike burrows. And each evening during the season, volunteers...
Tasmanian Whisky Tours

257 Richmond Rd, Cambridge TAS 7170, Australia
In 1992, Bill Lark opened the first new Australian distillery in 150 years, pioneering a now thriving Tasmanian industry that boasts more than 10 producers of single-malt whiskey islandwide. Most are concentrated in the south, and Drink Tasmania's...
Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park

Lyell Hwy, Franklin- Gordon TAS 7001, Australia
A region of dramatic mountain peaks, ancient rain forest, deep river valleys, and spectacular gorges, this park is most famous for the pristine rivers that twist their way through the wilderness. The Franklin River itself has become synonymous...
Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden

55 Breffny Rd, Romaine TAS 7320, Australia

Known internationally for its 22,000 rhododendrons, plus a curated collection of plants and trees organized into “countries”—complete with purpose-built lakes, waterfalls, bridges and gazebos—Emu Valley is a tranquil way to...

Burnie Regional Art Gallery

The Burnie Regional Art Gallery, opened in 1978, features a small but strong holding of drawings, prints, photos, watercolors and gouache paintings by such leading Australian names as Bea Maddock, Sidney Nolan and Brett Whiteley. Nodding to the...

Hellyers Road Distillery

One of eight Tasmanian distilleries specializing in single-malt whiskey, Hellyers Road is Burnie’s local drop, and the top-selling whiskey in Australia. In addition to the Scottish-style stuff, Hellyers Road produces smooth vodka and warming...

Wings Wildlife Park

Playing host to a large population of Tasmanian wildlife—plus American bison, monkeys and aquatic creatures including albino rainbow trout—Wings is a surprising find in this remote corner of Australia’s most remote...

Richmond

Richmond TAS 7025, Australia

The picturesque colonial village of Richmond, just 25 kilometers (15 miles) northeast of Hobart in the Coal River Valley, is packed full of history. Meander through the Georgian-style village’s quaint streetscapes with craft shops, antique...

Port Arthur Historic Site

Arthur Hwy, Port Arthur TAS 7182, Australia

One of Tasmania's top tourist attractions is the crumbling ruins of a penal colony, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit the penitentiary, where 60 stone buildings remain, for a sobering glimpse into the brutal lives of the 12,500...

Bonorong Wildlife Park

593 Briggs Rd, Brighton TAS 7030, Australia

Meet some of Australia’s native animals—including kangaroos, echidnas and quolls—at this wildlife sanctuary. The entrance fee includes a 45-minute tour (starting either at 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.) where you’ll see a Tasmanian...

Tasmanian Museum & Art Gallery

Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

The second-oldest museum in Australia, this is where you’ll learn about Tasmania’s Aboriginal heritage, its history since settlement and the island’s wildlife. There’s also a collection of Tasmanian colonial art. A...

Battery Point

Hobart’s oldest neighborhood got its name from a battery of guns set up on the promontory in 1818 to defend the town against potential invaders. And the little village has barely changed since. Amble along the sweet winding streets and...

Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens

Lower Domain Rd, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia

Located on the eastern side of the Queen's Domain, the lush landscapes of the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens are home to 6,500 varieties of plants, including more than 400 Tasmanian species. Wander the peaceful Japanese garden, be awed by the...

Tahune Airwalk

Tasmania, Australia

An 80-minute drive from Hobart, this spine-tingling walk above the pristine forest canopy of the Tahune Forest is like chicken soup for the soul. Immerse yourself in nature, look down onto the magnificent treetops and enjoy the stunning panorama...

Nant Distilling Company (Nant Estate)

Bothwell TAS 7030, Australia
Tasmania’s highlands, like Scotland’s, produce fine whiskey. Nant Distillery offers tours and tastings of its prizewinning single malt, and its restaurant is the perfect stop for lunch.
Three Capes

This new 28-mile itinerary takes four days and traverses eucalyptus forests, wildflower-covered bluffs, and dramatic dolerite cliffs on the Tasman Peninsula. Shared cabins are equipped with mattresses, gas stoves, and panoramic decks; just...
Satellite Island

On this private island in the D’Entrecasteaux Channel, located 45 miles south of Hobart, independent travelers who truly want to get off the grid can stay in either the Hamptons-style Boathouse or Summer House. The owner lives on-site, but...
