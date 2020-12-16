Where are you going?
The Best Things to Do in San Sebastián

Collected by Marti Kilpatrick , AFAR Local Expert
Besides its culinary pleasures, San Sebastián offers a gorgeous coastal setting, a summertime beach scene, and art, history, and soccer fans.
Mount Igueldo

Igeldo Ibilbidea, 187, 20008 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
It was raining when we arrived in Donostia-San Sebastian, but the skies cleared on our second day, and we rode the funicular railway up Mount Igueldo to take in the view back on the city, La Concha Bay, and the empty beach. The "low" travel season...
Merendero de Ulía

311 De Ulia, De Mons Ibilbidea, 20013 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
A walk to the end of San Sebastián's San Francisco Street will bring you to a steep set of stairs. (S)he who braves this ten-minute incline will be rewarded: for one, with amazing views that make you forget the busy city streets you just left....
San Sebastián

Okendo Kalea, 1, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
San Sebastián, or Donostia in the Basque language, is a Belle Époque resort town built around the Bay of La Concha. Stroll the cobblestone Old Town streets in search of cozy shops, the city’s oldest church (San Vicente) and celebrated restaurants...
San Sebastian Food

Okendo Kalea, 1, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Let's say you only have a day or two in San Sebastián and no time to research your trip. Who you gonna call? Jon Warren and his team at San Sebastián Food. They offer shortcuts to the heart of the San Sebastián food scene, and the truth is, they...
Estadio Municipal de Anoeta

1, Anoeta Pasalekua, 20014 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
The Real Sociedad football club is the pride and joy of almost everyone from San Sebastián. The most authentic experience you can have, at least in the sporting arena, in San Sebastián is seeing the txuri-urdin (white+blue) play on the home field....
Museo de San Telmo

Plaza Zuloaga, 1, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Museo San Telmo is a must-see for any art or culture-phile during a visit to San Sebastián. The newly renovated museum's architecture alone makes for fascinating viewing, and there are sections on Basque anthropology as well as revolving...
Parroquia Santa María

46, 31 de Agosto Kalea, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Santa María del Coro is San Sebastián's token beautiful European church. It has the quiet, sunlit beauty that one comes to expect in European churches. It also is the site of several of the city's unique celebrations, organ concerts, and the...
