The Best Things for Families to Do in Boston

Collected by Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert
Families can have a blast in Boston, there is so much to do that will entertain both adults and kids alike. Many family friendly Boston dining and hotels insure that your visit will be filled with memories to last a lifetime. Museums are plentiful and offer something for every age group, most include great hands-on experiences. Sporting events feature championship teams, tours cater to kids and a ride on the fanciful Carousel on the Boston Greenway is guaranteed to delight the kid in everyone.
Rings Fountain

Milk St, Boston, MA 02109, USA
My favorite summer spot that is enjoyed by kids of all ages: The Rings Fountain. Sixty four jets spray to heights of 30 feet on this section of the Rose Kennedy Greenway. The unpredictable jets of water shoot like ribbons into the sky and delight...
The Greenway Carousel

Rose Kennedy Greenway, Boston, MA 02114, USA
The newest addition to The Rose Kennedy Greenway is a carousel featuring colorful animals, fish and insects native to the New England area. Inspired by the drawings of Boston school children, the fanciful creatures are the creation of local artist...
Make Way for Ducklings

4 Charles St S, Boston, MA 02116, USA
In Boston with the kids? Nancy Schon's famous sculpture is loved by everyone familiar with Make Way for Ducklings. Mrs. Mallard and her 8 ducklings lead you into the Public Garden at the Beacon/Charles St. entrance. Follow the path to a ride on...
Boston Children's Museum

308 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
The Boston Children’s Museum knows a thing or two about keeping kids amused and entertained—it's been doing it for more than a century. An unmissable landmark on Fort Point Channel (look for the giant Hood milk bottle), the museum has an eclectic...
Boston Tea Party Ship & Museum

306 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
A floating museum is certainly a bit out of the ordinary, and this walk back in history does not disappoint. Live actors, interactive exhibits of artifacts, and authentically restored tea ships will transport children as well as adults back to the...
Harvard Museum of Natural History

26 Oxford St, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
I get so excited when I visit the Harvard Museum of Natural History. It has so many diverse displays that there is something of interest for everyone. Drawn from specimens of Harvard's 3 research museums, it covers the categories of animal,...
Boston Duck Tour (Museum Of Science)

1 Museum Of Science Driveway, Boston, MA 02114, USA
I'm usually a more 'off the beaten path' traveler, but when friends with kids came to town for a visit, I decided it was high time to make a reservation with Boston Duck Tours. Board the amphibious, WWII-style landing vehicle, and you might be...
Antico Forno

93 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113, USA
Brick oven classics come out of the kitchen in this North End mainstay. The traditional beehive shaped, wood burning oven makes great thin crusted pizza with all the traditional toppings. Mushroom and artichoke just happens to be my favorite....
Boston Public Market

100 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
The recently opened Boston Public Market is the only year round indoor market in the country to feature exclusively New England vendors. The bounty of 35 businesses representing farms, makers and food producers offers a cross section of all things...
LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Boston

598 Assembly Row, Somerville, MA 02145, USA
Legoland Discovery Center is located just outside Boston in Somerville’s Assembly Row. Your visit begins with a brief tour and then the fun starts. Activities will keep kids busy for hours. Children can build a race car and then test and time it...
