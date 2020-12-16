Families can have a blast in Boston, there is so much to do that will entertain both adults and kids alike. Many family friendly Boston dining and hotels insure that your visit will be filled with memories to last a lifetime. Museums are plentiful and offer something for every age group, most include great hands-on experiences. Sporting events feature championship teams, tours cater to kids and a ride on the fanciful Carousel on the Boston Greenway is guaranteed to delight the kid in everyone.