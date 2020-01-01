Where are you going?
The Best Restaurants in Marrakesh

Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
The best restaurants in Marrakesh include lovingly restored and opulent riads serving haute cuisine as well as street stalls in Place Jamaa El-Fna that specialize in only one dish. Moroccan cuisine makes liberal use of spices, herbs, and dried fruits. Other than couscous, the most iconic Moroccan dish is likely the tagine, a rich stew cooked in a clay pot. A tangia is similar, though the pot is a different shape. Marrakesh restaurants also commonly serve pastilla, a kind of filled pastry.
Dar Moha

81 Rue, Dar El Bacha, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At the poolside restaurantDar Moha, hungrytravelers can dine on couscouswith foie gras, lamb shanktagine with ras el hanout jus,and chakhchoukha, a caramelized apple tart spiced withsaffron. Enjoy your meal atone of the candlelit tableswhile a...
Riad Kniza

34 Derb l'Hotel Bab Doukala، مراكش 40000, Morocco
Haj Mohamed has made his name both as one of Marrakech’s top antique dealers and, for over three decades, one of its top tour guides, with clients ranging from U.S. presidents to celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt. Both of his passions...
Gastro MK at Maison MK

14 derb sebaai, quartier, Souk Laksour, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
We kicked off our Marrakesh holiday with a visit to Maison MK's Gastro MK restaurant for its five-course tasting menu. The riad's Moroccan chef cooks up a delicious, visually stunning Moroccan-French fusion menu whose highlights included fried...
Le Jardin

32 Souk Jeld Sidi Abdelaziz, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
As one of the most innovative players on the Marrakech restaurant scene, Kamal Laftimi spearheads projects that are nothing if not showstoppers. This buzzy, green-on-green–tiled riad, bristling with courtyard banana trees, is a case in point. It's...
La Maison Arabe

Derb Assehbi, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Opened in 1946 as a restaurant (where the famous regulars included Churchill and Hemingway), La Maison Arabe later expanded to a small hotel, then grew again under its current French-Italian owner. Today, it features 26 garden- or patio-view rooms...
Djemaa el Fna

Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
Cafe Bakshish

Rahba Kedima, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
I sampled tagines from a half-dozen places in Marrakesh, including fancy restaurants, and the succulent chicken tagine at Bakshish, an unassuming and bohemian-flavored café in the souk, topped them all. It’s a nice spot to take a break from...
