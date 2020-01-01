The Best Restaurants in Marrakesh

The best restaurants in Marrakesh include lovingly restored and opulent riads serving haute cuisine as well as street stalls in Place Jamaa El-Fna that specialize in only one dish. Moroccan cuisine makes liberal use of spices, herbs, and dried fruits. Other than couscous, the most iconic Moroccan dish is likely the tagine, a rich stew cooked in a clay pot. A tangia is similar, though the pot is a different shape. Marrakesh restaurants also commonly serve pastilla, a kind of filled pastry.