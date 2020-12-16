The Best Places to Eat in Portland
Collected by Jay Rymeski , AFAR Local Expert
Portland is on the foodie map and in constant pursuit of pushing the limits of delicious. This collection singles out the significant on Eat Street.
Save Place
4231-4237 SW Corbett Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
Peruvian-inspired Paiche was named the best restaurant in Portland by Willamette Week, 2017. Paiche has delighting diners in its warm, wood accented digs on Corbett Ave and now has the recognition it so deserves. Lima born, Chef Jose Luis de...
Save Place
621 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
For several years, I've been reading about Bunk Sandwiches in Portland, Oregon. There are now two locations of the casual breakfast- and lunch-only spot (one close to the Pearl District; the original on the SE side of town). My dining companions...
Save Place
1314 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
While I've never been to Peru, I do find it convenient having a restaurant importing the flavors of that country so seamlessly into the competitive PDX culinary market. Andina has withstood the test of time with its sustainable menu and creative...
Save Place
1752 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214, USA
If you are looking for locally-sourced Pacific Northwest cuisine in a beautiful room, then look no further than Castagna. Order off the menu or try the 10-course tasting menu for a sampling of all the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Everything...
Save Place
807 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Mingo has been a stalwart in Italian cuisine here in Portland for decades. Small, intimate, homey, it's like my grandmother's kitchen growing up. But grandma didn't have the level of sophistication the chefs at Mingo bring to the table every...
Save Place
2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212, USA
What was I thinking, accepting an invitation to dine with carnivore friends at Ox? OK, I'm more a vegetarian with a perchance for bacon and anything that swims. All my dining pals would judge the meat portions. Verdict? This Argentinean/PDX fusion...
Save Place
2529 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
There is no shortage of good Italian food in Portland. Crossing the line into "great" territory tends to involve innovation and localization, sometimes to the detriment of the cuisine. Chef Enzo Lanzadoro is a Southern Italy native who has...
Save Place
3226 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202, USA
On a blistering hot day, I had to get a cab back to my hotel, so I didn’t get to explore Southeast Division very much. But make Pok Pok your destination. I was lucky I didn’t have to wait in line (it was 3 pm and HOT). It’s all about Ike’s wings....
Save Place
310 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Northwest 23rd offers an array of fine dining and casual fare for the PDX food scene. Bamboo Sushi is a transplant from the Eastside and is a bustling sushi bar destined to grow more outlets. The fish and philosophy drive the menu at Bamboo, and...
Save Place
3715 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202, USA
I believe we have ourselves a trend here in PDX with the notion of gourmet Mexican cuisine. While that may sound a bit oxymoronic, there has been room for years in the Mexican food scene to step up the game. Enter Xico (pronounced chico), with a...
Save Place
With a Stefano Ferrara wood-fired oven at the heart of this 40-seat pizza parlor, Life of Pie quickly becomes the life of the party. The pizza is Tuscan-style crust with just the right amount of crisp while maintaining a loyalty to lightness. The...
Save Place
1818 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210, USA
Ataula IS all about tapas. Really beautifully curated, prepared and presented. Unlike the way traditional Basque pintxos, aptly named because of the toothpick spear found holding everything together, the chefs at Ataula use wood serving trays to...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25