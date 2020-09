Lô 10 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Mân Thái, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam

The ocean views go perfectly with the seafood at this Danang classic. Like most of the seafood restaurants in the city, the freshness of the produce here is unimpeachable. Try the oysters and clams, which are steamed and served with spring onions,...