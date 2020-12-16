the Best of Yangon
Collected by Curtis Fox
35 Taw Win Rd, Yangon 11191, Myanmar (Burma)
Wooden gangway leading from the entrance to the reception area of the fantastic Governor's Residence hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. Once the official home of the governors of the British Crown Colony of Burma, this is one of the only 5-star hotels in...
Burma’s most important Buddhist temple is layered with tons of gold and adorned with thousands of precious gems. Relics enshrined within the stupa include eight strands of hair that belonged to Siddhartha Gautama. Dress conservatively and be...
