The Best of Winter in Seattle
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
The weather outside is frightful... but we're used to that. Come in from the cold and take a look at how Seattle stays warm and cozy during the winter.
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
A favorite with train enthusiasts, dollhouse collectors, and lovers of holiday tradition, the Seattle Center’s Winter Train and Village is a sprawling, intricately detailed turn-of-the-century village built on a miniature scale, featuring...
603 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
If you’re traveling with a little one (or you just like games), you’ll definitely want to make a stop at Magic Mouse Toys in Pioneer Square. It’s sensory overload the moment you walk in, with every shelf and surface in this two-floor store crammed...
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
12001 Main St, Bellevue, WA 98005, USA
The Bellevue Botanical Garden puts a unique twist on the tradition of admiring holiday light displays with its hugely popular Garden d’Lights show. With thousands of hours of help from volunteers, the botanical garden is transformed into an...
1833 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Also known as “the bookstore with the cats,” Twice Sold Tales has a great neon sign that’s worth the visit all by itself. But don’t stop there—go inside and wind your way through the narrow aisles of bookshelves...
411 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Open since 2000, Victrola is a fixture on the 15th Ave strip, and its mismatched outdoor seats are always full of patrons sipping coffee drinks and enjoying the people-watching. The cafe features art openings and local art on its walls, and the...
2505 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
What’s not to love about a 21+ movie theater that features alcohol and white cheddar popcorn (served in a champagne bucket) delivered directly to your seat? Sure, it may not be the most state-of-the-art projection system, but that’s not really the...
1005 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
As its name implies, the Hideout isn’t the most centrally located place, and it can be a bit difficult to find the nondescript entrance (unromantically close to the Virginia Mason hospital). But step inside, and it’s a different world: dimly lit,...
1908 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Don’t be discouraged when you see the long line winding through the store, out onto the sidewalk, and back into the building — it moves surprisingly fast, and Piroshky Piroshky is worth it. Plus, the wait will give you time to peruse the glass...
200 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Benaroya Hall is the home of the Seattle Symphony, but even if you don’t consider yourself a lover of classical music, there’s a wide variety of performances for all tastes. In 2014, the Seattle Speakers series will feature National Geographic...
2912 NE 55th St, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
We sat tucked in a corner near the gilded cage with the cooing doves. Pots of Creamy Earl Grey and Darjeeling teas steeped on our table next to the flowered, fine bone china tea cups. We clinked our flutes filled with Kir Royales and celebrated...
405 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Early in December, dozens of caroling teams brave the cold downtown Seattle streets for the annual Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition. Stroll through the blocked-off streets around Westlake Park, listen to local groups belting out holiday...
