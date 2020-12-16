The Best of Victoria
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Melbourne may be one of the smaller of Australia's states, but there's plenty to see. Get outside of Melbourne to the mountain ranges or the iconic Great Ocean Road. Sip the delicious blends of the Yarra Valley wine region.
Pedestrian Bridge Melbourne, Southbank VIC 3006, Australia
This is a fun place to relax, have some beers, and shoot the breeze with friends on a sunny day. It's just south of the Finders St. Station and north of Southgate. We happened to discover it on Christmas Day and enjoyed ourselves immensely with...
180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne VIC 3006, Australia
Stroll the laneways or visit one of the many museums; Melbourne is the city for art lovers. The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is Melbourne’s most well-known art gallery. It has a free permanent collection and regularly hosts major...
125 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
One of the best places to enjoy Thai food in Melbourne is Chin Chin, which also serves local wines (they have Old World wine options, too). Chin Chin doesn't take reservations, but there are plenty of places to wet your whistle (or change your...
100 Birdwood Ave, Melbourne VIC 3004, Australia
When you need a break from all the laneways and urbanscapes, head to the sprawling Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria. Here, 93 acres of landscaped gardens feature more than 10,000 species of native and exotic flora species. On sunny days, locals tend...
9 Hosier Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Aerosol-wielding artistsfrom around the world have lefttheir mark on Melbourne. HosierLane, declared a “graffiti tolerancezone” by the city council, containsthe area’s densest collectionof spray-painted masterpieces. —Chris Baty This appeared in...
135 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Although this is a franchise (there's one in the Lower East Side of Manhattan), it's worth a stop for the pork meatballs and burrata. The staff is friendly, and it's a good option when you can't bear the wait at nearby Chin Chin.
Port Campbell VIC 3269, Australia
Australia’s Great Ocean Road tops the world’s coastal drives with its dramatic coastline from Melbourne to Adelaide. Rough waves and wind relentlessly beat against the harsh cliffs and leave behind battle wounds of bizarre limestone rock...
Bells Beach VIC 3228, Australia
I have always been obsessed with Bells Beach even before it was dramatized in an often overlooked gem of a film called Point Break starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves (don't forget the great cameo appearance by Anthony Kiedis of the RHCP). I...
98 Parker St, Dunkeld VIC 3294, Australia
Nestled into the base of Mount Sturgeon, at the southern entrance of Grampians National Park roughly three and a half hours from Melbourne, the Royal Mail Hotel combines a bush experience with world-class food and wine. The property is a...
18 Lower Esplanade, St Kilda VIC 3182, Australia
Although the neighborhood of St Kilda is located 6km from the city center it is easily accessible by bike or tram and is one of the coolest areas of Melbourne. It is extremely bohemian due to the prevalence of music and art and is riddled with...
41B Gipps St, Port Fairy VIC 3284, Australia
At the end of a long travel day, filled with hiking and including a ride in a helicopter, we pulled into the small town of Port Fairy along the Moyne River and I sighed with relief the instant I saw the whitewashed walls and iron entrance gate of...
50 Parkers Access Track, Wattle Hill VIC 3237, Australia
The 12 Apostles are one of the most visited of landmarks or natural elements in Victoria, Australia. Most, drive to see the rock formations which jut out from land into the crashing ocean waves. Visitors can also ride in a helicopter over the...
Australia is well known for it’s wine and Victoria wines are among the best. Take a day-trip to the Yarra Valley, the closest wine region to Melbourne, which produces high-quality chardonnay, pinot noir and sparkling wine. Join the Australian Wine...
