The Best of Vancouver

Vancouver is often referred to as Canada's Emerald with its rainforests, glacial fjords, soaring mountains, and mysterious islands at the city's doorstep. In the city itself, the multicultural mix of its residents helps create a relaxed but cosmopolitan vibe. Whatever your interests—fine dining, culture, scenic walks—we'll create an itinerary to match your interests. Read on for my favorite places in the city, and beyond. To book your custom itinerary, email me at john.clifford@afar.com.