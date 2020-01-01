Where are you going?
The Best of Vancouver

Collected by John Clifford , AFAR Travel Advisor
Vancouver is often referred to as Canada's Emerald with its rainforests, glacial fjords, soaring mountains, and mysterious islands at the city's doorstep. In the city itself, the multicultural mix of its residents helps create a relaxed but cosmopolitan vibe. Whatever your interests—fine dining, culture, scenic walks—we'll create an itinerary to match your interests. Read on for my favorite places in the city, and beyond. To book your custom itinerary, email me at john.clifford@afar.com.
Museum of Vancouver

1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9, Canada
A good place to get a lay of the land before you head out and start exploring the city is at the Museum of Vancouver, in Vanier Park. The museum changed its name in 2009 from Vancouver Museum to Museum of Vancouver to emphasize a shift in its...
Vancouver Art Gallery

750 Hornby St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2H7, Canada
Western Canada’s largest public art museum weighs in at almost 12,000 works. The collection here is strong on Emily Carr, a modernist compatriot of the Group of Seven (Canadian landscape painters from the 1920s who were deeply...
More Details >
Wild Rice

810 Quayside Dr #122, New Westminster, BC V3M 6B9, Canada
With its large population of Asian residents, Vancouver has an astounding selection of excellent Chinese restaurants. The award-winning Wild Rice is one of the best in a city with many competitors. While their location in the heart of Vancouver...
More Details >
Granville Bridge

While British Columbia offers some of Canada's most stunning parks, you don't have to leave the city to see some breath-taking scenery. English Bay is lined with waterfront promenades while one of my favorite excursions is over to Granville...
More Details >
Stanley Park

Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada
Vancouver’s most famous urban space, the thousand-acre Stanley Park, epitomizes everything that locals here love about the outdoors, and visitors have many ways to explore the expansive grounds. Hiking trails weave around totem poles and hemlock...
More Details >
Museum of Anthropology

6393 NW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z2, Canada
Part of the University of British Columbia, this museum houses one of the finest collections of Northwest Coast Aboriginal art, including bentwood boxes, feast dishes, totem poles, and canoes from the Haida and Coast Salish people. Some of these...
More Details >
